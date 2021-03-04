The show must go on, even when the actors don’t know when, or if, they can take the stage.
Live audiences will be limited to family members, but a streaming production of the musical “Descendants” by Bloomington’s Oak Grove Middle School students will be available March 12-14.
The annual spring productions at the middle school typically feature elaborate costumes and props, often designed many months in advance, and “Descendants” is no exception. The musical was chosen as the 2021 production before the coronavirus pandemic put a halt to the middle school’s 2020 production of “Frozen” after its opening night performance, according to Kevin Doheny, the director of stagecraft and costuming.
“Descendants” was chosen for several reasons. “You can’t go wrong with Disney,” Doheny noted. “A fun story line, great songs and characters that people know.”
Based upon the popular Disney Channel movies, the musical tells the story of King Beast and Queen Belle, who have banished all of the Disney villains and imprisoned them on the Isle of the Lost, along with their children. Beast and Belle’s son, Ben, is about to ascend to the throne and he wants to give the villains a second chance and reunite everyone, starting with the villains’ children, Doheny explained.
The school’s annual productions are licensed, and there aren’t as many available that are written for middle school students as are available for older actors. “Descendants” was chosen, in part, because students don’t always identify with theatrical classics such as “Wizard of Oz,” a past performance at the school. Half the cast had no familiarity with the story of Dorothy in the land of Oz, Doheny noted.
Part of the planning for the 2021 production included a worst-case scenario in which the entire cast would have to perform their parts from home, with costumes delivered to each student and the end product resembling a Zoom meeting, according to Doheny.
The part-time return to the classroom by middle school students this winter, and green light for extracurricular activities, has allowed students to take the stage once again, although their rehearsals didn’t start that way. Initially students had to rehearse through video conferencing, and Doheny created a scale model of the stage, including set pieces, to illustrate the character movements in and out of scenes, with Lego figures representing the actors.
It’s a musical, but the singing has been pre-recorded for the production. Students will wear masks while performing, and will recite their lines live on stage. The musical pieces will be edited into the on-stage performance in creating the final product for streaming. The end result will be more like a movie than the school’s previous productions, Doheny noted.
The large cast of characters means many students will be pulling double duty. There are approximately 100 costumes for the play, and 44 students performing on stage. A handful of students will be responsible for the show’s stage and technical needs, compared to a typical crew of approximately 30, according to Doheny.
Five streaming performances are available March 12-14 for $10. Tickets are available through the OGM Theater website, ogmtheater.com.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
