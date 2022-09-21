Kennedy, Jefferson come up just short in close losses
Holy Angels marched to 3-0 with a decisive 55-7 win over South St. Paul under sunny skies at StarDome Saturday afternoon in Richfield.
The Stars returned the opening kickoff deep into SSP territory before senior Joe Miller IV punched the football into the end zone on a 10-yard touchdown.
The success kept coming as junior quarterback AJ Boarman ran for the first of two touchdowns, scoring from 11-yards weaving through the defense to make it 14-0. He also threw for two touchdowns.
Stars freshman Gavin Coughlin intercepted a Packers pass to set up junior Reid Davenport’s 36-yard swing-pass touchdown to push the lead to 21-0 with 1:46 to play in the first quarter.
South St. Paul got on the board five minutes into the second quarter. But just over 90 seconds later, Boarman found Charles Gilbert who blew past the Packers’ coverage on a 46-yard touchdown to push the lead to 28-7.
Holy Angels added two more touchdowns before halftime including a 35-yard run by Davenport before Jaylen Boehm-Peterson took a 35-yard punt return to the end zone with 30 seconds left in the half to make it a 41-7 lead.
The lone scoring in the second half came on a 2-yard run from Boarman to extend the lead to 48-7 in the third quarter before Joe Longo’s 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter made it 55-7.
Kennedy
Kennedy trailed Minneapolis Washburn 23-7 at halftime of its Sept. 16 game at Bloomington Stadium.
The Eagles (2-1) comeback effort fell just short at the final whistle in a 23-20 loss, despite the defense shutting out the Millers in the second half.
“We showed our resiliency to come back in the second half but we also learned that we cannot spot a team a two-three touchdown lead and expect to win a game,” Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams said. “I was very proud of Eagle Nation to stay around in the stands until the end. We’re still trying to turn that corner to win games that we are supposed to win.”
Kennedy started strong as sophomore quarterback Malik Johnson found receiver Malachi Taylor-Simmons for their first varsity touchdown pass and catch.
Johnson’s touch on the corner route was great as Taylor-Simmons made a great catch in the corner of the end zone.
Johnson completed four passes for 79 yards and two interceptions. Williams noted how Johnson worked through his first-half struggles to make some tough throws down the stretch.
The coach credited Johnson, along with assistant coach Darrel Moffit, for the turnaround.
A third special teams touchdown involved in a Kennedy game went the wrong way as Washburn’s Tay’jahn Webster took it 85-yards to get the visitors on the scoreboard.
The Millers missed the 2-point conversion pass after a Kennedy penalty moved the ball from two yards to one yard for the attempt.
Washburn went on a 17-0 run in the second quarter scoring short-yardage touchdowns.
Kennedy regrouped on both sides of the ball during halftime.
“This year every game is different in that the first game was a defensive battle focused on the running game then the second game was rainy so the key to the game was getting first downs and this week they fought through adversity,” Williams said who was proud of the way the seniors on the team stood up for Johnson at halftime, encouraging him to keep fighting. “Being part of a family means picking him up and we decided at halftime to stay with him.”
The Kennedy defense shut out Washburn in the second half including multiple three-and-outs plus multiple goal line stands inside the final five minutes of the game.
“They continue to leave us in a position to win, they turned away four fourth-and-1s, so shout out to them,” Williams said, as many regular contributors are in their third season together and being coached by coordinator Jay Robinson. “They are still learning but this is the most senior-laden group we have had and it shows.”
Senior safety standout Marques Monroe appeared to be injured on a hit late in the first half but came back to his role in the second half.
“Marques even says how proud he is of the way the kids have stepped up to make his job easier back there,” Williams said.
On offense Jaquary Heidt, the opening-week hero who returned the opening kickoff of the season for the lone touchdown against Park Center, punched the ball into the end zone from 3-yards out to narrow the lead to 20-13 late in the third quarter.
Senior lineman Jeffrey Keller came through with the key block to allow Heidt to find the goal line.
Senior running back Saide Alassani scored from 11-yards out in the fourth quarter to make it a one-score game, 23-20 with 11 seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter.
Alassani bounced outside using two stiff arms before accelerating past the defense into the end zone.
He ran a team-high 14 times for 70 yards while Heidt ran nine times for 32 yards. Elijah Smith and Rayzjon Walker ran for 30 and 20 yards, respectively.
Walker caught two of those passes for 51 yards.
Richfield
Richfield improved to 3-0 with a 41-23 win at Minneapolis Southwest as the Spartans prepare to host Kennedy for Homecoming Friday, Sept. 23. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Spartan Stadium.
Richfield has found several ways to put points on the scoreboard as they have outscored Providence Academy, St. Paul Central and Southwest by a combined 118-56 or an average score of 39-19.
Jefferson
After sweeping both games against Apple Valley last season, Jefferson (0-3) came up a point short of the first win in 2022 in a 24-23 defeat at Apple Valley Sept. 16.
The Jaguars appeared to be in good shape carrying a 17-7 lead into halftime after kicker Beckett Larson converted a 35-yard field goal. Larson, the starting goalkeeper for the soccer team took over kicking duties only at the start of the season and also made a tackle on a kickoff.
“Beckett also punts for us, has a good leg and,” as Carlson described it, made some kicks in practice with the equipment on, teammates yelling at him while getting squirted with a water bottle to see how he handled the pressure. “He nailed them.”
Quarterback Tyson Schulz completed 12-of-19 passes for 197 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Jefferson running back Nicolas Nyasende ran over 100 yards on a night where the Jaguars out-gained Apple Valley by a 417-223 margin, despite being outsized on the lines.
Nysande’s touchdown came from 10-yards out as he carried the ball 22 times on the night, hitting 100 yards.
Receiver Daniel Freitag caught five passes for 44 yards and one touchdown, a 5-yard touchdown.
Daniel King also had three catches for 43 yards.
The Eagles returned starting running back/safety back after missing the previous two games.
Apple Valley returned an interception to the Jaguars’ 1-yard line early in the second half. After scoring the short-yardage touchdown, Apple Valley blocked a Jaguar punt in the end zone for a safety and scored the go-ahead touchdown off the third Jefferson turnover in the game.
Despite the turnover edge, Jefferson stayed within striking distance, marching down the field with about 2:30 left to play when the visitors made it a one-point game after scoring a touchdown, 24-23.
Carlson elected to go for the 2-point conversion and win instead of tying the game.
“We decided to go for two and Apple Valley made a nice play to tackle Daniel Freitag on a quick-out [pass],” Carlson said. “We still had our three timeouts and the defense has played well the last two games. We had them on a third-and-long and the Apple Valley quarterback scrambles while their receiver falls and gets back up and catches the first-down pass.”
Senior safety Robert Traylor is a perfect example of a selfless member of the football team who is willing to do what it takes for the team.
Carlson said Traylor made the move to focus on safety after playing quarterback his entire football life in stride and is excelling in the opportunity.
He led the Jaguars’ defense with 12 tackles against Apple Valley.
“That is big for a senior to make the move, we talk about team-first and being selfless and Robert is a perfect example,” Carlson said. “Not only has he accepted the switch but led the team in tackles. He’s still learning the techniques but pound-for-pound he is one of our strongest kids. Good athlete, always in the weight room.”
The defense has embraced the team-first approach on the field.
“They have this swarming-to-the-ball attitude, just flying around making plays which is what they are supposed to do,” Carlson said of the unit which limited Apple Valley to 168 yards rushing and 38 yards passing. “We were better at pressuring their offense and did some other things better.”
Penalties also had an impact on the game with Jefferson penalized six times for 103 yards while Apple Valley was tagged for 25 yards. Last week the Jaguars were penalized 11 times for 106 yards. “We’ve got to get better than that against the teams we play, they are just too good,” Carlson said.
After reviewing the game video, Carlson said the fine line between a win and loss is so narrow, that any miscues can be the difference.
“We were talking about that fine line during our staff meeting and against quality opponents, you can’t do the same things and expect to win,” he said.
