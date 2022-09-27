Kennedy shuts out Richfield before game is called
After an impressive march to a 3-0 start, Holy Angels stumbled Friday in a 33-26 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper.
Cooper rallied from a 20-12 halftime deficit by scoring three touchdowns over the final 9:28 of the game to pull out its first win of the 2022 campaign.
Cooper sophomore running back Randy Smythe capped off a 21-point fourth quarter by scoring from 5-yards out with 17 seconds left to put the home team ahead for good. Junior quarterback Kameron Fox hit Karmo with an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 26-26 with 4:30 left after Connors scored from 53 yards out to begin the rally five minutes earlier.
Stars senior Joe Miller IV used his 6-foot-5 frame to open the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown run coming midway through the opening quarter only to have the Hawks pick up the equalizer 25 seconds later as Fox found Gurley on a 79-yard touchdown strike.
The Hawks took a 12-7 lead two minutes into the second half with another long touchdown strike, this time from Wicks to Karmo from 45 yards out.
Holy Angels quarterback AJ Boarman responded with a pair of touchdowns before halftime the first on a 20-yard run before finding William Snyder on a 33-yard touchdown pass with 1:24 left in the half to build the 20-12 lead.
Miller helped the Stars open a 26-12 lead, scoring from 4-yards out with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
The Stars will look to regroup against winless Benilde-St. Margaret’s, who will visit StarDome as part of the homecoming festivities. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Jefferson
Last season’s starting quarterback Robert Traylor found himself under center against Robbinsdale Armstrong on Friday as starter Tyson Schultz along with eight others missed the game due to illness.
Traylor embraced his role as a starting safety, leading the defense in tackles through three games.
Robbindale Armstrong recovered a fumble on the opening kickoff en route to a 28-2 final against Jefferson on Senior Night at Bloomington Stadium.
Robbinsdale Armstrong scored on its first two offensive possessions before Jefferson drove inside the Falcons’ 5-yard line, appearing to be ready to find the end zone before a fumble ended the promising drive, still in the opening quarter.
Pinned near their end zone, Jamen Malone, the Armstrong quarterback was called for intentional grounding in the end zone to give the Jaguars a 2-point safety and the football with 2:56 left in the quarter.
Jaguars senior linebacker Max San Roman’s pressure forced the errant throw.
The Falcons added two rushing touchdowns in the second half including a 16-yard score from Kevon Johnson who ran for 86 yards on 14 carries. Reggie Carter scored his second TD of the evening this time from 4-yards out, finishing with 80 yards on the ground.
The Jaguars put together another drive into the red zone in the final minute of the game, Traylor ran for a long first down up the middle before completing three passes to junior Daniel Freitag to work the ball down to the 16 yard line. Three final passes into the end zone ended the game.
The Jaguars visit Waconia Sept. 29 before hosting South St. Paul for the final regular season game at Bloomington Stadium Oct. 7.
Kennedy, Richfield
The game was suspended with 11:15 to play in the fourth quarter after gunfire rang out at Spartan Stadium.
Kennedy led 27-0 after Jaquary Heidt dove across the goal line before the extra point kick was deflected by a Richfield player.
Kennedy senior Marques Monroe scored on long runs of 34 and 63 yards in the first half to build a 14-0 halftime lead before Elijah Smith scored from 30-yards out to make it a 21-0 advantage.
Richfield’s Eli Randle had 11 carries for 43 yards and Casey Gay made four catches for 24 yards.
Richfield’s Trevon Cunningham and Payton Gustafson were busy on defense as part of nine tackles each, despite Gustafson playing with his arm in a cast. Joey Noonan added seven tackles and Spencer Lewis accounted for six tackles.
Shannon Cook’s four solo tackles led the Spartans unit as Ryan Kelleher, Charles Gant and Malcolm Peterson had four total tackles each.
