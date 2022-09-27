Reid Davenport
Holy Angels junior running back Reid Davenport ran for 218 yards and three touchdowns in two games leading up to the Sept. 23 contest at Cooper.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Kennedy shuts out Richfield before game is called

After an impressive march to a 3-0 start, Holy Angels stumbled Friday in a 33-26 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper.

Tevin Eske return
Jefferson junior Tevin Ekse returns a kickoff against Robbinsdale Armstrong at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 23.
Jaguars handoff
Jefferson senior quarterback Robert Traylor hands off to Nicholas Nyasende (34) during Senior Night against Robbinsdale Armstrong at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 23.
Cora Kmiec kick
Holy Angels sophomore kicker Cora Kmiec was 2-for-3 on extra points kicks against Cooper after going 8-for-8 against South St. Paul the previous Saturday.
Catch
Richfield senior receiver Trevon Cunningham, right, reaches for a pass while being defended by Kennedy’s David Aviles-Rizzo Friday.
Tackle
Richfield’s Eli Randle (6) is tackled by Kennedy teammates Saide Alassani (back) and Javon Davis (24) during the third quarter of the Sept. 23 game at Spartan Stadium.
Defense
Jefferson junior Marcus Lomanga, left, defends against Armstrong receiver Cade Berg on Friday.

