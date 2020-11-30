Defense makes a goal-line stop in overtime at Orono
Holy Angels secured its second Section 5-4A title in four seasons following a 14-7 overtime win at Orono on Nov. 20.
Due to the four-week pause in youth and high school sports because of COVID-19, Holy Angels adjusted its schedule, going from hosting Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Saturday, Nov. 21 in a rematch of a 29-27 Stars win, to traveling to top-seeded Orono one day earlier, Nov. 20.
The Stars defense rose to the occasion while the offense did enough to find a fifth win of the season.
Holy Angels defensive line stopped the Spartans on 4-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line to end the game, sending the Stars into celebration mode at midfield.
Orono sent the game to overtime with a touchdown with 26.8 seconds left as Teddy Deters found a sliding Noah Arneson in the end zone.
Orono won the coin toss for overtime and elected to go on defense first.
Holy Angels broke out of its offensive shell as quarterback Theo Doran rolled out to his right before finding an open Terrance Roberts, Jr. across the middle on the opening play of overtime.
Grace Hoeppner tacked on her second extra-point kick to make it 14-7.
A defensive contest through the first three-plus quarters, Holy Angels decided to go for it on fourth down just inside the Spartans red zone.
Senior Bryce Boyd beat the cornerback on a fade route to the corner of the end zone as Doran lofted the ball where only Boyd could make the catch.
Doran completed 6-of-14 passes for 89 yards with two touchdowns. Boyd’s touchdown was his fifth of the season as he caught three passes for 51 yards in the game. In six games he caught 15 passes for 197 yards.
Standout junior Emmett Johnson was busy on both sides of the ball for the Stars including 61 yards on 16 carries as the primary ball carrier.
He added 12 tackles, second to only senior linebacker Joe Longo’s 15 tackles (including one sack).
Roberts and Matthew Cullen each intercepted an Orono pass.
Aiden Smith had two of the four Stars sacks to go along with seven tackles and Josh Gillard accounted for the other sack on three tackles. Linebacker Ryan Bercich added nine tackles.
Holy Angels joined the other Class 4A section champions Kasson-Mantorville (Section 1), Fridley (Section 4), Becker (Section 6) and Rocori (Section 8).
