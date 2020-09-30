After the Minnesota State High School League voted to suspend the 2020 football season until next spring, the league’s board of directors approved a second move to begin an eight-week season Oct. 9-10. Below is a schedule of the four Bloomington and Richfield Sun Current programs including Richfield High School, Academy of Holy Angels, Bloomington Kennedy High School and Bloomington Jefferson High School.
Each game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. with home games played at Spartan Stadium in Richfield, StarDome at Academy of Holy Angels and Bloomington Stadium where Kennedy and Jefferson share a home field.
Oct. 9
Washburn at Kennedy
Jefferson at Chanhassen
Richfield at St. Croix Lutheran
Holy Angels at South St. Paul
Oct. 15
Park Center at Holy Angels 1 p.m.
Oct. 16
Kennedy at Richfield
Apple Valley at Jefferson
Oct. 23
Jefferson at Waconia
Southwest at Kennedy
Richfield at Washburn, 6 p.m.
DeLaSalle at Holy Angels
Oct. 30
Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson
Kennedy at St. Croix Lutheran
Holy Angels at Cooper
Columbia Heights at Richfield
Nov. 6
Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Holy Angels
Jefferson at Cooper
Columbia Heights at Kennedy
Richfield at Minneapolis Southwest, 6 p.m.
Nov. 11
Chaska at Jefferson
Holy Angels at Waconia
Nov. 12
Kennedy at Mound Westonka
SMB Wolfpack at Richfield
Playoffs Oct. 17, 21, 27 and 28.
