After the Minnesota State High School League voted to suspend the 2020 football season until next spring, the league’s board of directors approved a second move to begin an eight-week season Oct. 9-10. Below is a schedule of the four Bloomington and Richfield Sun Current programs including Richfield High School, Academy of Holy Angels, Bloomington Kennedy High School and Bloomington Jefferson High School.

Each game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. with home games played at Spartan Stadium in Richfield, StarDome at Academy of Holy Angels and Bloomington Stadium where Kennedy and Jefferson share a home field.

 

Oct. 9

Washburn at Kennedy

Jefferson at Chanhassen

Richfield at St. Croix Lutheran

Holy Angels at South St. Paul

Oct. 15

Park Center at Holy Angels 1 p.m.

Oct. 16

Kennedy at Richfield

Apple Valley at Jefferson

Oct. 23

Jefferson at Waconia

Southwest at Kennedy

Richfield at Washburn, 6 p.m.

DeLaSalle at Holy Angels

Oct. 30 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Jefferson

Kennedy at St. Croix Lutheran

Holy Angels at Cooper

Columbia Heights at Richfield

Nov. 6

Benilde-St. Margaret’s at Holy Angels

Jefferson at Cooper

Columbia Heights at Kennedy

Richfield at Minneapolis Southwest, 6 p.m.

Nov. 11

Chaska at Jefferson

Holy Angels at Waconia

Nov. 12 

Kennedy at Mound Westonka

SMB Wolfpack at Richfield

 

Playoffs Oct. 17, 21, 27 and 28.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.

 

 

