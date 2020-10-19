Spartans senior Tritian Zornes scored three times to shine on the big night
After scoring 28 points in a season-opening loss at St. Croix Lutheran, Richfield football lifted the lid on the brief three-game home schedule with a 35-12 win over Nicollet Avenue rival Kennedy Oct. 16.
The Spartans used a much more balanced offense, relying on carrying the ball as much as senior quarterback Ryan Miles’ ability to throw on Senior Night. He completed 15-of-34 passes for 196 yards. The Spartans piled up 350 yards offense, including 154 yards on the ground and 66 yards each from Miles (13 carries) and classmate Tritian Zornes, who added three rushing touchdowns on 14 carries plus three catches for 34 yards. Davion Taylor picked up some key yards, including a 13-yard gain. He rushed seven times for 18 yards (one catch for 14 yards) as a two-way player lining up as part of a stout defensive front.
“We had some mental mistakes last game but brought (the success) back to this game, did the same thing, and happened to win,” Miles said as they won their first Senior Night game during coach Kris Pulford’s four seasons. “It’s a special win on Senior Night and do it against a very good rival like Kennedy.”
The versatility to run or throw on offense allows them to exploit the matchups as passing was key in the opener while the running game was key against Kennedy.
“Some days it’s going to be them and some days it’s going to be someone else,” Pulford said, pointing out senior Davion Taylor’s ability to run the ball for first downs between the tackles wasn’t so much the case the previous week. “We talk about ‘Team is Supreme’ and they are starting to get that a little bit,” Pulford said.
This senior class came in as freshmen for Pulford’s first season. The message of buying into the team-first mentality for what is the fourth season, “hopefully is sinking in now and we talk about the seniors leaving a legacy and what that looks like? How do you promote what they’ve learned to the younger guys to move forward and continue to affect the Richfield football program as a whole.”
Known as a spread offense in recent years, Pulford said the offense took what was available after junior receiver Mitchell January caught three touchdown passes in the opener.
“They watch the film,” Pulford said, which forced Kennedy to respect the pass more, opening up running lanes to chew up yards. “They saw what Mitchell did and played deep to open up our running game and gave other guys opportunities which is what we tell the guys, it’s a team thing.”
After a scoreless first quarter, Richfield sophomore Caleb Olson recovered a fumble with 3:37 before halftime. The play was enough of a spark for the offense as Zornes set up Miles’ goal-line touchdown run with 2:27 on the clock.
Kennedy responded to the first touchdown with its fireworks as Zach Zesch found Zyaire Marshall open down the left sideline for what would be a 70-yard touchdown strike 25 seconds later.
Richfield still had plenty of time on the clock to go for more points and did just that as Miles found Henry Schaefer across the middle of the field to work the ball deep into Kennedy territory on one of his team-high four catches for 67 yards. Zornes would punch the ball in from 2-yards for the touchdown. Richfield junior Rodrigo Castaneda converted his second of five extra-point kicks to give the Spartans a 14-6 lead into halftime.
Despite trailing by one touchdown at the break, Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams was disappointed by the final outcome. “Give Richfield credit, they executed a great game plan. They knew us, they study us and knew some things we would be doing.”
Coming out of the break, Richfield looked to keep the pressure on Kennedy with potent offensive drives.
The Spartans extended the lead to 21-6 after Zornes’ 4-yard touchdown run with 5:41 to go in the third quarter. Miles extended the drive with his ability to run with the ball if a receiver wasn’t open. He moved the ball inside the 10-yard line to set up Zornes’ score.
Zesch and company marched the field as Kennedy’s junior quarterback found 6-foot-1 senior receiver Amarion Hanspard with a 16-yard touchdown grab to close the gap on the scoreboard to 21-12 with just over four minutes left on the temporary scoreboard in the south end of Spartan Stadium.
Hanspard went up to grab the contested touchdown just over the goal line on a ball with just the right amount of loft to give the taller Eagles receiver a better chance to come down with the ball.
In what was turning into a shootout, Richfield broke off chunks of yards, including a key catch-and-run by senior receiver Malachai Peterson who was a tough player to bring to the turf. He finished with four catches for 52 yards.
Miles appeared to throw another touchdown as Henry Schaefer caught a 26-yard score but the play was called back. Richfield eventually worked the ball near the goal line but Miles’ pass was intercepted by Kennedy’s senior linebacker Deon Barber, whose feet were on the goal line. He returned the ball out to the 35-yard line to give the Eagles a confidence boost with 1:20 left in the third quarter.
“For him to get that one was good,” Williams said of a bright spot for the Kennedy defense.
Richfield sophomore Shannon Cook not only held on to an interception but returned it 15 yards for a touchdown to make it 28-12 as the Spartans cheerleaders broke into celebratory jumping jacks.
“Gotta take the good with the bad with a young quarterback,” Williams said of Zesch’s second varsity game. “He throws a really nice touchdown pass then comes back and throws a couple of picks. It’s just dealing with the ups and downs of a new quarterback.”
Zesch would go on to complete 6-12 passes for 124 yards with a pair of touchdowns and interceptions.
The second Spartans interception came soon after the pick-six as Miles returned the football 40 yards, going inside the Eagles’ 30-yard line to set up Zornes third score of the evening to make it a 35-12 score with five minutes to play.
After Miles’ interception, he told Pulford he wanted to make up for the mistake.
“I told coach to put me on defense because I needed to get mine back,” the longtime Spartans quarterback and defensive back said. “Two plays later somebody tipped it and I picked it. I thought I saw some daylight but to do it on Senior Night with all of the seniors who are great was special.”
Williams reflected on a solid week of practice leading up to a rivalry game, knowing the energy and effort was there in the preparation but the execution was key Friday with a lot of youth on the team.
“Energetic kids were flying around during the week,” he said, dealing with five injures after the game. “We have a lot of youth and have to do a better job executing.”
A couple of the Spartans seniors chatted with Williams after the game as they grew up playing in his Minneapolis Parks and Rec football league, including lineman Jayvon Stewart in the middle of the defense.
Senior Night
Richfield High School recognized not only the senior football players and their families but included the senior volleyball players, senior cheerleaders and Super Fan Joe Carr who is also a senior and a staple over recent years at Richfield Spartans games.
“Volleyball didn’t think they would be able to have fans and Joe Carr was out there because they didn’t think they would have an adapted soccer season and he’s been a big supporter for us,” Pulford said. “And then the seniors, with one of three home games they get to play really well on both sides of the ball get to make some big plays.”
