Jags rally for 23-point second half behind Hanson’s 3 TDs, Cage 238 yards on the ground
Benilde-St. Margaret’s (2-2) entered halftime at Bloomington Stadium with a 13-0 lead, looking to spoil Jefferson’s homecoming football game Oct. 30.
Instead, the Jaguars (1-3) responded to the first-half shutout with an inspired second half of football in what ultimately was a 25-23 defeat.
“We came out sleepwalking through things in the first half,” Jefferson coach Tim Carlson said. “We ran the ball much better in the second half. I told the kids I was very proud of the way they played in the second half. That was 24 minutes of pretty good football. There were things we’d like to clean up but they played hard. If they play hard and play with the energy I have no complaints. We just have to do it for 48 minutes. Our schedule is way too tough to take anything off.”
Big gains on the ground
Jefferson senior quarterback Carter Hanson threw for three touchdowns in the second half, while classmate Roosevelt Cage ran 29 times for 238 yards.
Hanson completed 12-of-29 passes for 160 yards with one interception and was named homecoming king earlier in the week.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior running back William Petty ran for 168 yards and two touchdowns, including a 19-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. Quarterback Jackson Leischow ran for the opening touchdown from 11 yards out, finishing with 35 yards on the ground to go with 115 yards passing on 8-of-14 completions.
Leischow’s touchdown came after what appeared to be an interception return for a touchdown by lineman Daniel Porisch less than four minutes into the game.
Instead of the score, the Red Knights had to go 90 yards after two penalties, including a blind-side block then a personal foul.
Charlie Hansen was Leischow’s top target with four catches for 78 yards including a 30-yard completion to set up Petty’s 24-yard go-ahead touchdown with 2:08 to go in the game.
BSM senior captain and starting linebacker George Wolfe had 9.5 tackles, including one of four sacks. Luke Fredin also had 9.5 tackles with one for loss.
Wolfe also carried the ball twice and characterized the second win of the abbreviated season as a necessary step to help put the previous week’s 27-13 loss to Chanhassen behind them.
“We had a tough week last week after losing one we believed we could win,” Wolfe said. “Made a few mistakes, regathered this week and played as a team. The first time all year we came together against a pretty good team.”
Wolfe said the plan was great, “but we never felt we were out of it. We gathered ourselves, our DBs stepped up big time and we stopped the ball, playing genuinely how we believe we can play.”
The Red Knights had 13 penalties go against them and the Jaguars had three drives stall inside BSM’s 10-yard line without yielding any points.
Both teams had opportunities to put the game away but couldn’t.
Second-half rally
Jefferson began the second-half rally with an 8-yard pass from Hanson to Harrison Chapple after Colby Jorschumb made a key catch on 4-and-3 to get inside the 10-yard line with 6:31 left in the third quarter.
Another promising Jaguars drive stalled inside the BSM red zone early in the fourth quarter but the ensuing BSM possession ended with a Jaguars safety as the punter inadvertently took a knee in the end zone to blow the play dead. Jefferson narrowed the score to 13-9 with 11:07 to play.
“It’s a 13-0 game and we cannot keep doing this to ourselves,” BSM coach John Hanks said of the safety after the defense turned away Jefferson’s offense near the end zone only to have the offense stall. “We let them right back into the game because we cannot snap a punt then cannot kick a punt and it’s unbelievable how far it snowballed after we were absolutely in control in the first half.”
After another chunk run to cross midfield by Cage, Carter found Jorschumb on a 48-yard pump-fake touchdown down the visitors’ sideline to give the Jaguars a 16-13 lead with just over 10 minutes on the clock.
“Their counterplay was really effective against us because we were flying too hard to the ball,” Hanks said. “I’m just glad we kept our composure and hung in there.”
Not to be outdone, BSM senior Lucio Fialo scooped up a squib kick, returning the ball 82 yards 17 seconds later to make it a 19-16 score.
“Great read on the blocking, the chute was there and he hit it full speed, fearless,” Hanks said. “Usually two things happen either you get smoked or you go all the way and he was fearless.”
The Red Knights kicker bounced the ball off the left upright and crossbar before falling to the grass.
Freitag’s fourth catch of the night came on 3-and-long to get into Red Knights territory at the 40-yard line with 7:19 to go.
The throw set up another inside draw to Cage who broke loose between the hash marks on a 41-yard romp only to be caught from behind by BSM’s Luke Fredin at the 4-yard line. Hanson would find Freitag on a 7-yard slant across the middle for a touchdown as the Jaguars retook the lead, 23-19 with 4:34 to play.
Petty responded with the game-winning touchdown around the right side of the line on a 20-yard touchdown with 2:08 to go to make it 25-23. BSM’s 2-point attempt was stopped with a group of Jaguars wrapping up Petty for a loss.
The Jaguars had a final drive stall crossing midfield when a pass on 4-and-13 fell incomplete with 50 seconds left.
Carlson said the idea coming into the game was to take advantage of the Red Knights aggressive mindset on defense with delayed handoffs or counter plays to help open up the field.
“And in the first half we just weren’t there for whatever reason – bad throws, drops,” Carlson said as the offense knocked on the door but couldn’t translate those opportunities into points. “Those are things you can’t do against a Benilde. They’re too good for you to make those kinds of mistakes.”
Jefferson’s defense looked a bit different on Friday, especially at outside linebacker where Sam Wanzek and Max Clark were moved before the game. Seniors Colby Jorschub and Seth Krakow made the switch mid-game, given their experience level and knowing what the coaches were looking for in those tough situations down the stretch.
It doesn’t get any easier for BSM or Jefferson with two weeks left in the regular season, Nov. 6 and 11.
The Red Knights travel Holy Angels (Nov. 6) before finishing up against Robbinsdale Cooper (Nov. 11). Jefferson is at Cooper (Nov. 6) and hosts Chaska on Nov. 11. All games are set to kick off at 7 p.m.
