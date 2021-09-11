Week 2 of the high school football season is in the books and it was a big Friday night for several area teams.
Kennedy, St. Louis Park, and Richfield picked up their first wins of the season in the respective home openers while Benilde-St. Margaret’s, Holy Angels and Jefferson game up short.
Park 27, Jefferson 20 (OT)
Park senior captain Deontez Ross ran for two touchdowns including the game-winner in overtime from 5-yards out for a comeback win over Bloomington Jefferson in the home opener at St. Louis Park Stadium on Sept. 10. The final play was set up by a diving interception from Darrel Kemp, Jr. as the Jaguars turned the ball over on fourth down near the end zone.
Before the game, the Orioles honored the memory of assistant coach Braeden Weiss who passed away in March.
A week after a 32-12 loss at Simley, the Orioles established the running game against the Jaguars as Ross ran 21 times for 173 yards after the team ran the ball just 16 times against Simley. Quarterback Will Dvorak completed 10-of-19 passes for 100 yards with one interception, rushing four times for 57 yards on the ground.
Kennedy 27, St. Paul Highland Park 7
Kennedy senior quarterback Zach Zesch ran for two touchdowns and passed for another in the opening half of a 27-7 win over St. Paul Highland Park in the home opener at Bloomington Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10.
Zesch used the services of receiver Rayzjon Walker to make a couple of blocks down the Scots sideline on a 58-yard touchdown run five minutes into the game. The score set the tone for what was a celebratory Eagles sideline.
Zesch scored another long touchdown in the second quarter this time from 82 yards out as he out-sprinted the Scots defense down the Kennedy sideline with less than three minutes left in the opening half.
Kennedy wasn’t done as Javon Davis recovered a short kick to give the offense the ball again with a chance to score before halftime.
This time Zesch found Walker in stride with a beautiful, arching pass for a 23-yard touchdown to take a 19-0 lead. Zesch ran it in for a 2-point conversion to take a 21-0 lead into the break.
Richfield 35, St. Paul Central 14
Senior receiver Henry Schaefer’s goal for this season was to catch one touchdown pass. Not only did he do that on the opening offensive play of the game but added two more to help the Spartans win the home opener over St. Paul Central on Sept. 10.
After the game, the celebration in the end zone included the players singing the Richfield fight song after they hoisted Schaefer onto their shoulders while chanting “MVP! MVP!” The student section moved from the stands to the end zone to join the celebration.
Orono 30, Holy Angels 7
Spring Lake Park 41, Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6
