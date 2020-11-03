Sophomores continue to respond to challenges in big way
Kennedy’s Chris Martin found Marquez Monroe on a 63-yard touchdown pass during the opening quarter against St. Croix Lutheran Friday.
The Crusaders went on to win 27-14 but Monroe’s long touchdown came 1:24 into the game on a fake punt.
“Our special teams coach saw they liked to rush eight on the punter to go for the block,” Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams said of a video session with the team earlier in the week. “Once we saw them line up Chris Martin realized if they do this, we do this.”
Martin, a junior, went on to have three sacks and five solo tackles as the Eagles defense managed to control the Crusaders’ option-offense.
“We gave up a few yards but they didn’t gain more than 5 yards at one time,” Williams said as St. Croix Lutheran led 21-14 at the half.
Kennedy (0-4) scored its second touchdown during a busy opening quarter as 5-foot-9 senior Saide Alassani scored on a 37-yard run. He averaged 5.8 yards per carry on the night, piling up 119 yards on 21 carries.
“This week we told him not to worry about [carries],” Williams said. “‘Bet on yourself.’ It’s a confidence thing with Saide and he was worried the runs weren’t coming. But I told him as we get to the end of the season he would come up big – he scored his first high school touchdown, so that was big.”
Kennedy only dressed 16 players for the games. Several starters went both ways including sophomore Elijah Smith who played in his first varsity game after Zyaire Marshall missed the game for a national invitational lacrosse camp.
“Our sophomore class showed up again,” Williams said. The coaches were able to not only use video to help prepare the team in the classroom but took that knowledge to the practice field where they worked on how to counter what the Crusaders wanted to do.
St. Croix Lutheran took advantage of its numbers in the second half to keep the pressure on Kennedy, extending the lead to 27-14 with a 19-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
Williams liked the way his team battled in the second half as the game turned into a ground game for both offenses. Kennedy outgained the hosts 276-274 but couldn’t convert on third down – Kennedy was 1-11 while St. Croix Lutheran was 4-12. Each team went 2-for-5 on fourth down and St. Croix Lutheran had the edge in first downs 13-9.
Kennedy worked the ball deep in the red zone but the Crusaders went with a blitz up the middle which Kennedy hadn’t seen on film.
One of those two-way Kennedy players was senior Deon Barber who finished with nine carries for 68 yards including a long run of 25 yards. He was also a key linebacker leading the team with 12 total tackles (six solos) including one for loss to lead the team. Martin and Jesse Falk each had two tackles for loss. Martin and Falk each had one sack, while Barber had two sacks. Lamar Miller and Jaxon Reichenberger-Cooper each had seven total tackles. Lumen Koumodji had a team-high seven tackling assists and senior Isaac Grams had five assists. Six-foot-3 junior Luke Dosan recovered the lone fumble for the defense.
Kennedy returns to Bloomington Stadium to face Columbia Heights for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday, Nov. 6. The Highlanders (0-4) are coming off a 47-31 loss at Richfield on Oct. 30 after scoring just eight points during the previous three games.
This will be the Eagles’ final regular-season home game as they visit Mound Westonka Thursday, Nov. 12 to end the regular season. Section football is Nov. 16-28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.