Kennedy and Jefferson football take advantage of the ideal conditions
The rollercoaster ride of high school football hit another milestone last week as teams headed out for what was supposed to be the first week of 12 allocated practices.
A picture-perfect Wednesday afternoon at Kennedy and Jefferson found the programs a few days into organized team practices.
At Kennedy, coach Kedrick Williams and his assistant coaches including longtime linemen coach Scott Etzel worked on position-specific drills before bringing together the offense and defense to work on specific schemes without pads.
Three days into what was supposed to be 12 days of practice, Williams said, the team was allowed back into the weight room Sept. 15. The team went through the 11 summer practices with the necessary precautions but hasn’t been together as a team for practice since July 17.
To help prepare the team now for what might be a return to play in October, Williams said they are conditioning more at the end of each practice, spending 15 minutes on it instead of 5-10 minutes. “We are doing a little bit more now to prepare for the ‘just in case,’” he said. “But we talk about being prepared in sports and equity in sports, we have not been allowed by the district to put on pads all summer where others have been allowed to do that. So we are going to be playing kids who have been allowed to be in the weight room, which we weren’t allowed to get into to lift until [Sept. 15] or do anything like a program.”
Independent School District 271 decided to not allow pads for football during the summer waiver period. Buildings were closed and students were not allowed into the buildings to store pads in locker rooms, according to Kennedy Activity Director Jon Anderson.
“When we talk about equity and our opponents who have been able to do that all summer and those are the things you worry about to avoid injury,” Williams said.
Once the no-contact order went into effect, Wiliams hoped the players took it upon themselves to organize training sessions on their own.
“We were told no-contact [since July 17] and you hope the kids did things individually but in a dynamic like this, I wish they would’ve taken things like us into consideration and that’s what I tried to tell our administration – other kids are allowed to do things and we are not. You are talking about the same social inequities you are talking about especially when you are a high-minority driven school. Those are just some of the things I’m worried about, are we prepared physically? I can help you prepare mentally, strategy-wise but getting your body ready, that’s a different type of preparation that does take an entire off-season.”
In hindsight, if they were allowed to lift from September through March, that’s five months of preparation. “That’s even more than we normally get [November-July] but that’s better than two weeks and that’s my major concern,” Williams said. “I’ve been satisfied with.”
Three days into practice, he said the mood on the team is upbeat, but he anticipates that to change once they can put pads on and hit. “They are firing around, camaraderie is good and upbeat but once we put the pads on I’m going to turn that around, on purpose,” Williams said. “We don’t have two-a-days to help get your mind ready for football.”
Captains this season include senior Leighton Gabler who has done a lot of things in the community for the program and anticipates broadening his role on the varsity team after being a special team leader last fall. Lineman Lumen Koumodji is another captain who is being recruited by Bemidji State and the University of Sioux Falls.
“We’re going smooth right now,” he said of the first week. “It’s a great feeling to be back out here with the guys. I wouldn’t have it any other way. Obviously with the masks and not being able to get into the weight room in forever but we got some time today and this week so we are trying to make the most of it.”
“Everybody has a role and [Williams] made sure I have a role too and I feel good playing where I am playing,” Gabler said. A part of the wrestling program, he’s learned about conditioning and balance. “And it gives me a great attitude when I come out on the field.”
Making the most of the situation could be illustrated in one play late last season when he put a shoulder into an opposing fullback on a kick return. It was sleeting and cold but Gabler said, “If you are out there you’ve got to make the best out of it.”
As long as the middle school football program doesn’t have its own season, Williams is inviting those grades to practice with the high school program. “We just had a meeting with BAA this week to allow the middle schoolers to come up and practice with us,” he said while the practices last week were voluntary for the freshmen class.
Jefferson
“Everything could change come Monday,” was the sentiment from Jaguars head coach Tim Carlson when talking about the practice last Wednesday afternoon. As of last week, the goal was to complete 10-of-12 practices on the weekdays while reserving two practices for Saturday morning sessions, complete with breakfast provided by the booster club.
“We wanted to make it fun for them,” Carlson said.
Two days into fall practices, senior captain Seth Krakow was excited to be back on the field going through drills with coaches and teammates.
“I’m loving it,” he said. “We finally get to be back. I was sad we weren’t going to have a fall season but now there is at least a little hope for it.”
The idea of pushing football to the spring left Carlson concerned about the outstate programs’ ability to safely play games on what will be a frozen surface – real or artificial – and the potential injuries from that.
“I feel for those north of St. Cloud,” he said. “They don’t have nearly the same number of [COVID-19] cases and Bemidji and Two Harbors will play football in March? I’ve had golf tournaments canceled in the middle of April because the ground is frozen.”
Being outside now is a huge benefit for slowing the spread of COVID-19 and Carlson said the protocols in place have worked.
Plans were in place to use the artificial turf field for games in the spring, given the easier ability to clear the field at the high school than the natural grass field at Bloomington Stadium. Fans could spread out more around the venue and teams would have easier access to locker rooms near the Jefferson Activity Center. Lighting would be an issue in March but the key would be to aim for an earlier kickoff time or push games to Saturday, according to Carlson.
Another concern for the Jaguars coach is trying to get everyone into shape as quickly as possible while preventing injuries.
“Conditioning is a concern but I think that’s a concern in general when you get locked down all spring-like we were, all sports were canceled. That’s just a concern of mine overall, the health of kids both physically and mentally,” Carlson said.
Practices over the summer were directed by the captains when they could meet. “It was different, it wasn’t super great but we still got our work done... we had to adjust and adjusted very well and we are ready for anything at this point,” Krakow said.
He’s been working out individually and joined a 7-on-7 club team through Potenza 7-on-7, based in Eden Prairie, with kids from across the state. A linebacker, Krakow’s team practiced in Maple Grove twice each weekend and took part in a tournament Sept. 12-13. His team went undefeated in pool play but lost in the bracket round while another team at the same age level reached the semifinals.
He learned a lot about the position from the 7-on-7 sessions, especially in passing coverage. One technique he worked on forces the receiver outside or away from the quarterback to force a perfect throw and perfect catch.
Another senior captain, Roosevelt Cage said he was getting tired of the workouts around the home. “I needed competitive energy and to be around the guys a little bit,” he said after rushing for 415 yards and six touchdowns in seven games while dealing with ankle injuries the last two seasons.
Coming back from injuries, Cage said it is a little nerve-racking to go through the rehab and finally test the injuries out at practice.
“I just really wanted to strengthen the ankles and make sure I am healthy,” he said while starting in the backfield and perhaps being a second-string role on defense.
“Everybody was so excited,” Cage said after Carlson told the team of the possibility is there for a fall season. “Everybody was hoping to get a season to get out there and play a little ball and get the competitiveness going.”
Roosevelt is the latest Cage in the Jefferson backfield. Rashaun Cage had his season end with a knee injury during the 2018 season opener. He carried the ball at Central Lakes Community College in 2019 for 233 yards and two touchdowns in four games.
Josiah Cage, a 2018 Jefferson grad, would’ve been a junior at the University of Jamestown (North Dakota) this fall. In two seasons he’s rushed for 285 yards and two touchdowns in 20 games. He also caught three passes for 42 yards plus returned four kicks for 44 yards.
Roosevelt said he was always the one chasing them since he was the longest of the bunch. “They were so much faster than me, to be honest, I try to be like them a little bit, especially speed-wise,” he said.
A drill during Sept. 16 includes teammates holding a football while another knocks it away and scoops up the fumble.
