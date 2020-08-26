After canceling the fall football season, BAA hosts all-day event
Bloomington Athletic Association’s city football director Matt Jacobs was ready to welcome a record number of football players to the various levels of flag (approximately 100 kids) and tackle (approximately 200 kids) football offered by the community-based and all-volunteer organization this fall.
Based on the state department of health guidelines, guidance from the Minnesota State High School League, and most South Suburban Youth Football League communities canceling, BAA canceled the 2020 fall football season.
The idea for a one-day football jamboree became a reality on Saturday as boys and girls from kindergarten through eighth grade competed in a punt, pass and kick competition with trophies for first, second and third places in each of the age groups (K-2 grades, 3-4, 5-6 and 7-8) from 9:30-2:30 p.m. Each age group had an hour to work their way through the various stations, an obstacle course and for ultimate football for the fifth- through eighth-graders.
Kennedy and Jefferson’s football teams were well represented with current varsity players helping run the stations and both varsity coaches were on hand to show their support for the younger football players in the city.
Jefferson coach Tim Carlson set up a spirit wear booth to sell various Jaguar gear including facemasks. Kennedy coach Kedrick Williams mingled with the participants
Vendors from Rise UP Nutrition Health Shakes and Teas, BBQ by Neighborhood Nate’s and Tacos by Las Cuatra Milapos served up food between sessions. Organizers allowed 15 minutes between sessions to sanitize each station before the next age group began.
Canceled season
The BAA football board met weekly since April to monitor the health situation and to plan for a possible season, according to Jacobs.
“Simultaneously we met with the SSYFL monthly to plan for the season and understand what the other communities we play with were planning related to COVID-19,” he said.
Once the MSHSL decided to move high school football and volleyball to the spring on Aug. 4, BAA’s football board, executive board, and other SSYFL communities were in meetings all evening to determine the next step.
“What would be safest for our community,” Jacobs said. “We also wanted to understand which other SSYFL communities we’d be able to play with based on their decisions to play or not play. We learned that all communities except one were canceling tackle football.”
Being driven by the all-volunteer board which relies on parent participation to drive sports, “we needed to make the difficult and unfortunate decision to cancel,” Jacobs said.
High school programs are preparing for a spring season which would run mid-March through mid-May and Jacobs said the opportunity is possible for BAA to also host a spring league.
“To my knowledge that has not been done for youth football in Minnesota before, but we are reserving that as a possible option based on the weather, health situation with COVID-19, and other factors.”
Saturday’s jamboree was as much a celebration of football as it was a rare chance for all of the volunteers with BAA football to come together for one time.
“We thrive on parent participation and volunteerism and there is a direct correlation to the success of football and the number of parents who help,” Jacobs emphatically said as a first-year city director. “Being a volunteer-driven organization allows us to keep the sport inexpensive and accessible to all children. It also provides opportunities for parents to build leadership, model volunteerism to their children and give back to their community.”
As for being in a better place to play football in the spring, Jacobs said: “I can only hope for everyone’s sake we’re in a much better place with COVID in the spring.”
