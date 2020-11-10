Red Knights late touchdown narrows the gap in another class game in the rivalry
A week after Benilde-St. Margaret’s held on for a 29-27 win at Bloomington Jefferson, the Red Knights (2-3) were on the opposite end of a 29-27 loss at Catholic rival Holy Angels in Richfield Nov. 6.
Stars coach Jim Gunderson said the message from the Rev. Mike Tix during the pregame mass revolves around finding a creative way to solve a problem and honor your purpose.
“Tonight the purpose was to get the win but to do it for the seniors, they didn’t want to let those guys down,” Gunderson said.
Adversity is the only guarantee Gunderson says which translates beyond the game. “This is how football teaches life [skills],” he said. “That experience of battling through adversity.”
Respect goes both ways between the two schools. “There’s been the ups and downs where they won the state title [2016] and we won it the next year [2017].”
BSM coach John Hanks said it’s “so much fun” to play against his counterpart.
“We look forward to this all year and then we get a barn-burner every time we play and that’s what is fun about high school football,” Hanks said. “We’ve got two Catholic schools that just play their [butt] off when they play each other. I hate losing to him and we’ve had their number the last few years but they were due, they are a good squad.”
Holy Angels junior captain Emmett Johnson lost the last two regular season meetings with BSM, including 2018 when his brother Charles Johnson was a senior.
“I couldn’t lose this one for the seniors for sure on this field,” Johnson said.
The Red Knights took advantage of two Holy Angels (4-1) turnovers in the second quarter to lead 13-7 by halftime on the Stars Senior Night.
BSM extended that lead to 19-7 less than five minutes into the third quarter on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Jackson Leischow to Charlie Hansen.
For the third week in a row, Hanks said the Red Knights played well in the opening half only to falter down the stretch.
Holy Angels outscored BSM 22-8 over the final 17 minutes of the game starting with an interception by Stars defensive back Terrance Roberts, Jr. which led to a 25-yard Theo Doran touchdown pass to Charles Gilbert to make it a 19-14 game with 4:47 left on the clock in the third quarter.
“That score to go ahead helped give us a lot of energy,” Stars junior captain Emmett Johnson said of the pivotal play. “Everybody was positive and that helped us to have quick turnovers and quick scores.”
Over the next nine minutes, Holy Angels added two more touchdowns to build a 29-19 lead with just over nine minutes to play.
Johnson scored both touchdowns including a 2-yard plunge followed by a 12-yard run as he weaved through traffic, fighting to reach the end zone for his 11th and 12th touchdowns on the season.
He finished with 132 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns to give him 888 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in five games.
He is also a dangerous kick and punt returner plus a key member of the defensive secondary. He made eight tackles Friday including one tackle for loss to give him 27 tackles and three for loss in four games. He has seven kickoff returns for 263 yards, averaging almost 38 yards per return.
“I was just trying to do whatever it takes to help my team win, in the backfield, making tackles or returns,” he said.
The teams traded punts until the Red Knights took over with just over three minutes to play. Leischow found Woodford for a second touchdown of the game to cap off a 77-yard drive.
The 5-yard catch came with 35 seconds left on the clock as Leischow ran in the 2-point conversion to make it a 29-27 score.
Holy Angels recovered the Red Knights onside kick to end the game.
BSM senior linebacker George Wolfe said the final drive showed promise but ultimately came too late.
“We just didn’t execute to the best of our ability in the second half,” he said. “That’s exactly what we needed we just ran out of time.
“You’ve got to want it the whole game, not just the last drive.”
Early success
The game began with Doran finding Bryce Boyd on a 15-yard touchdown pass to open the scoring with 4:13 to go in the first quarter.
BSM’s Lucio Fialo intercepted a Doran pass to begin the second quarter which William Petty turned into a 9-yard touchdown run.
“To make those plays is big,” Wolfe said of translating turnovers into points.
Petty went on to run for 171 yards with one touchdown while Leischow completed 12 passes for 177 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.
Holy Angels responded to the go-ahead touchdown by BSM with its dominating 14-play, 60-yard drive which took over seven minutes before fumbling on the BSM 10-yard line with 2:47 to go in the opening half.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s offense answered with a 61-yard touchdown pass from Leischow to Woodford with 1:43 to go in the second quarter.
“Once we figured out how to protect him in the pocket he’s deadly in the pocket, he can throw it,” Hanks said of Leischow, who completed 12-of-23 passes for 177 yards. He threw three touchdowns and one interception.
Doran completed 10-of-17 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns plus one interception.
Defensively, Holy Angels had a number of players return including linebackers Ryan Bercich and Joe Longo. Bercich led the team with 11 tackles (seven solos) and Longo had seven tackles (five solos). Johnson had eight solo tackles and Aiden Smith had three tackles, two solos.
Wolfe led BSM with 13 tackles (8 solos) while Fialo and Nick Marinaro each had eight tackles.
Both teams wrapped up the regular season Wednesday, Nov. 11, after this edition went to press. The Stars were at Waconia (2-3) while BSM hosts Robbinsdale Cooper (3-2). Section playoffs begin Tuesday, Nov. 17 and will finish Nov. 27.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
BSM receiver Charlie Hansen (6) braces for a hit by Stars junior Emmett Johnson, right, during the final drive of the game. Hansen picked up the first down narrowly after the big stop. Stars teammate Jacob Pung (17) looks on.
BSM receiver Jonny Woodford tries to come down with the football on the final drive of the game. He would eventually score on a 5-yard touchdown with 35 seconds left. Holy Angels teammates Chuck Gilbert, left, and Bryce Boyd, middle, break up the pass near the goal line.
Red Knights quarterback Jackson Leischow, left, completed 12-of-23 passes for 177 yards and three touchdowns Oct. 7.
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s offensive line accounted for 347 yards on Friday.
