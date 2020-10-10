Kennedy comes up short against Washburn
Minneapolis Washburn spoiled Kennedy’s home and senior opener at Bloomington Stadium by a 48-20 score Friday.
Washburn quarterback Andrew Gotziaman threw for 192 yards and three touchdowns while receiver Jamarien Wheeler scored all three touchdowns taking four catches for 85 yards.
In response to the Millers’ touchdown in the first quarter, Kennedy senior Zyaire Marshall returned the kickoff 90 yards to keep the Eagles in the game.
With 1:19 left in the second quarter, Kennedy junior quarterback Zach Zesch rolled out to the right before completing a pass to Marshall who dove inside the pylon for a 23-yard touchdown to make it a 28-13 score by halftime.
Zech would take the ball in for a 3-yard touchdown with 1:19 to go in the third quarter to pull within a score of 41-20.
Washburn’s defense intercepted four Kennedy passes, returning two for touchdowns and also recovered a fumble.
Lead slips away for Richfield
Richfield opened the 2020 season at St. Croix Lutheran Friday evening coming away with a 35-28 loss.
The Spartans broke a 14-14 halftime lead open with two touchdowns in the third quarter to head into the final quarter clinging to a 28-21 lead. The Crusaders scored twice in the fourth quarter for what proved to be the difference.
Jaguars fall at Chanhassen
Jefferson went the distance on the opening drive at Storm Stadium in Chanhassen as Roosevelt Cage gave the visitors a 7-0 lead on an 8-yard touchdown run.
Chanhassen’s much more experienced group went on to hand the Jaguars a 42-28 defeat in the season opener Oct. 9.
Jefferson quarterback Carter Hanson found Seth Krakow for a pair of touchdowns including a 5-yard catch with five seconds left in the opening half to trail 27-14 at the break.
Hanson ran for a 47-yard touchdown in the third quarter to make it a 34-21 score.
Krakow’s second touchdown came on a 70-yard reception in the fourth quarter to make it 42-27.
“Chanhassen’s a pretty good team with a lot of guys coming back plus they are a big, physical team and we had some inexperience and it showed,” Jaguars coach Tim Carlson said.
The efficiency on that opening drive, “showed what we can do but we’re not big enough of a team where we can make some mistakes,” he said. “We have to be limited in those mistakes and I was super impressed with going right down the field.”
Storm quarterback Riley Funk threw for three touchdowns in the first half. Junior Charlie Coenen caught touchdown passes of 25 and 14 yards in addition to returning the second-half kick 89-yards.
Carlson said the power run offense by the Storm was tough to contain but improved during the second half, with some experience from the opening half.
Not going through live tackling during practice or the typical preseason scrimmages took a toll on the defense, especially in the first half. Carlson said trying to bring down 6-foot-3 seniors like Eli Mau was tough. “Tackling was much better in the second half and we have a lot to build on,” Carlson said. “(Hanson) threw the ball pretty well, (Cage) ran hard and so we did a lot of good things.”
In addition to Krakow’s catches, he played on the defense as did classmate Isaac Freitag who caught crucial passes to extend drives near the Storm red zone. “We had three opportunities inside their 30-25-yard line but we were stopped on downs twice and turned the ball over once,” Carlson said.
The Jaguars are trying to get players comfortable in new positions like junior Nick Kapocius who moved from outside linebacker to cornerback. When asked why the change, Carlson told him: “I trust you to be there.” The trust comes from an ability to quickly forget the bad play and prepare to make the next play. “We had some young kids in there who did some wrong things but also did some nice things too,” Carlson said.
Senior Sam Wanzek came out for the first time since his freshman year and made some key catches to move the sticks. Brendan O’Brien is another senior coming out for football for the first time and Blake Kaiser planned on joining the team in the spring, but when the season was moved back he decided to kick for the team to utilize his soccer talents on the football field.
Stars upset at South St. Paul
Holy Angels junior running back Emmett Johnson ran for 152 yards including a 3-yard touchdown before halftime which wasn’t enough in a 20-13 loss at South St. Paul, Friday, Oct. 9.
Stars quarterback Theo Doran threw for 159 yards and one touchdown including a 23-yard touchdown catch by Martin DeLeon.
Packers quarterback Brandon Ogren completed 5-of-8 passes for 103 yards and two touchdowns and Alonzo Dodd broke off a 45-yard touchdown in the third quarter for the lone points of the second half.
Next week
Jefferson will host Apple Valley (lost to Hopkins 34-0 Oct. 9) in the home opener one day earlier, Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m.
Bloomington Kennedy visits Richfield at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16 in a rivalry game to be played at Spartan Stadium.
Holy Angels will host Park Center (lost at Irondale 52-6) for its home opener at StarDome at 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
