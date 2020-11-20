Sophomore Rayzjon Walker makes big plays, including kickoff recovery
Kennedy kicker Tyler Eliason made a 35-yard field goal early in the second half of Tuesday’s 12-3 loss at Hastings’ nearly century-old Todd Field at McNamara Stadium to begin Section 3-5A play.
The field goal was the culmination of the Eagles (1-6) forcing the pressure on Hastings (2-5) with an onside kick to open the second half.
Standout quarterback and defensive back Rayzjon Walker made a big special teams play to dive between two Raiders for the loose ball near midfield to give the Eagles the ball with a real chance to put up some points after a defensive struggle in the opening half.
“We talked about it at halftime to go down and put points on the board, either a touchdown or field goal and I will say our special teams have made plays all year,” Eagles coach Kedrick Williams said, crediting the work done by special teams coordinator Matt Hamilton to prepare the unit for success.
Walker intercepted a second-quarter pass to stop a promising Hastings drive. He returned the ball inside the Raiders red zone but a personal foul penalty on the return by a teammate brought the ball closer to midfield. Walker had three tackles on defense.
He also ran for 27 yards on 8 carries and completed one pass in what Williams described as a nod to the future as Williams can be the quarterback of the future, alongside junior Zach Zesch who will be back in 2021.
“Rayzjon can be a dual-threat as you can see he can run a little bit,” Williams said as Walker was able to get close or pick up first downs on designed run plays. “Those conversions came because he can move his feet and that’s the advantage he gives us.”
Williams said work will continue during the offseason to develop him into a more complete quarterback.
Sophomore Saide Alassani was the lead back with 10 carries for 27 yards after senior Deon Barber was out of the lineup.
Williams said they didn’t learn Barber was out for the game at 2:30 p.m.
“That hurts as he’s a defensive leader and also carries [the ball] a lot for us,” Williams said. Barber ran for 208 yards in six games with one touchdown. As a linebacker, he led the team with 62 total tackles (35 solos), including eight for a loss (one sack), forced two fumbles and intercepted one pass. “We still played well on defense.”
Senior Zyaire Marshal caught three passes and ran four times time for 5 yards.
The Raiders’ defense limited the Kennedy running game to 59 yards and just five first downs while Hastings’ offense picked up 13 first downs.
“It’s about moving the ball again and I hate to use the same excuse but we’ve got a lot of young guys out here,” Williams said about the 29 players dressing for the section game, 15 of which are sophomores. “That’s what we have to look at next year, adding some pieces and continuing to build.”
Kennedy senior linebacker Jesse Falk led the team with 10 tackles (seven solos), while senior linemen Lumen Koumodji had seven tackles and senior Jaxon Reichenberger-Cooper had six tackles. Sophomore Marques Monroe, seniors Leighton Gabler and Kyle Schletty each had five tackles.
Raiders denied early
Hastings had a touchdown called back less than three minutes into the game before settling for a field goal to provide the only points of the opening half.
Another Hastings drive stalled out on the Eagles’ 24-yard line, 1:26 before halftime as Walker intercepted Axel Arnold’s pass on the Kennedy 15 yard-line, returning the ball inside the Raiders’ 20 yard-line but a Kennedy penalty brought the ball back to near midfield, 1:01 before halftime. Hastings defense kept the pressure up, forcing the Eagles to turn the ball over on downs with just two seconds on the clock as Walker came up two yards shy of the first down marker on 4-and-10.
After the big plays by Kennedy to open the second half, Hastings responded to the long field goal with its lone touchdown-ending drive.
Thomas Reifenberger made a highlight-reel touchdown catch while the Kennedy cornerback was well-positioned to defend the fade pass from 12-yards out. The extra point kick bounced off the crossbar to keep the score 9-3 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.
Hastings recovered a fumble in Kennedy territory less than two minutes later and the Raiders kicker, Simon Hedin, didn’t miss on another short field goal this time from 20-yards out to make it a 12-3 game, four seconds into the fourth quarter.
Early end
With youth sports being shut down for the next month, area football teams still able to play were left to scramble schedules for one final game before the Nov. 20 deadline.
In Section 5-4A, instead of semifinals on Saturday, Nov. 21, (No.4 Mound at No. 1 Orono and No. 3 BSM at No. 2 Holy Angels), the section decided on Friday night games with Holy Angels at Orono for the section title and Mound at Benilde-St. Margaret’s for third place.
Richfield and Jefferson had to forfeit their respective games dues to positive COVID-19 cases.
