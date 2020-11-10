Monroe begins second half with an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to build momentum at Bloomington Stadium
Kennedy football honored its 14 seniors on senior night with the first win of the 2020 season by way of a 29-7 victory over Columbia Heights (0-5) at Bloomington Stadium, Nov. 6.
Sophomore quarterback Rayzjon Walker flashed his athleticism on a scoring drive late in the second quarter, finishing off the drive with a touchdown from 1-yard out, 2:11 before halftime. Senior Zayaire Marshall had two touchdowns called back after penalties were called against the Eagles, including a wild 25-yard run when he reversed from the right side of the field all the way back to the left side where he dove for the inside of the left front pylon earlier in the quarter.
Kennedy’s playmakers came alive in the second half, starting with sophomore Marques Monroe, who returned the opening kick 80 yards to double the lead. This gave the Eagles a boost of confidence that continued until the final play of the game when sophomore Elijah Smith came down with the football in the end zone as time expired.
Williams said Smith received the start partially as a reward for leading the junior varsity team in takeaways and out of necessity as injuries opened up the opportunity for the 5-6, 140-pound defensive back.
“That shows the heart of this sophomore class to not give up on the play with a lead, but to stay with it,” Williams said.
Add in a 54-yard touchdown throw from Walker to Marshall and Deon Barber’s rugged 20-yard touchdown up the middle of the defense to extend the lead to 27-7 with five minutes left..
This was Barber’s first varsity touchdown after being a leading ball carrier for the last two seasons.
As a reward to the seniors, Jesse Falk took over at quarterback for the 2-point conversion, connecting with junior Brady Biehn on the play.
Columbia Heights broke up the shutout bid with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Matt Rockwell to Jonathan Hackett late in the third quarter to pull within one touchdown 14-7.
Seven different Kennedy players carried the ball, including a game-high 17 touches for 74 yards by sophomore Saide Alassani.
Barber and Marshall carried 6 times for 29 yards and 7 times for 20 yards, respectively. Marshall caught all four completions from Zach Zesch for 30 yards including the touchdown.
Defensively, Barber led the way with 10 tackles (five solos) plus one sack, while classmate Lumen Koumodji had eight tackles (four solos). Marshall finished with one tackle but also grabbed one interception.
Senior Isaac Grams had a fumble recovery for a touchdown erased in the third quarter. He also provided a key block on Walker’s touchdown in the second quarter.
After securing the win the Eagles sangKennedy’s fight song “Across the Field” a cappella, with Williams guiding them.
Winning 3-of-5 home games over the last two seasons, including homecoming and senior night, are games they will remember for a lifetime, Williams said.
“Now we will go for consecutive wins for the first time since the 90s,” he said in the message to the team. “‘Now what other memories will you make?’”
