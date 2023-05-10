Holy Angels and Richfield opened the golf season at a triangular meet hosted by Albert Lea  April 12 at Green Lea Golf Course.

The Tigers posted a winning score of 308 and had the top five individual scorers. The Tigers were led by senior Drew Tester who earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 71. AHA was runner-up at 340 and Richfield was third with 384. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments