Holy Angels and Richfield opened the golf season at a triangular meet hosted by Albert Lea April 12 at Green Lea Golf Course.
The Tigers posted a winning score of 308 and had the top five individual scorers. The Tigers were led by senior Drew Tester who earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 71. AHA was runner-up at 340 and Richfield was third with 384.
Stars junior Sam Van Brocklin was sixth overall with a team-best 83 followed by sophomore David Fong III (84) and junior Felix Studt (85), finishing seventh and eighth, respectively. Stars senior Jack Bartfield was 10th with a 88.
Richfield senior Sam Randolph turned in the best score for the Spartans with an 80 to share 11th place with Stars juniors Henry Nelson and Viggo Campbell.
Richfield grouped five golfers together with senior Henry Lavin 14th (96), junior Nick Tietje was 15th (97), sophomore Jameson Rudolph was 16th (101), freshman Chris Tietje was 17th (108) and freshman Ami Heindl was 18th (123).
Highland National
The Stars hosted Hopkins for a 9-hole dual meet at Highland National in St. Paul on April 20 coming up short against the Royals 166-160.
Hopkins senior Max Wolf edged Fong for medalist honors by one stroke 36-37. Van Brocklin was fifth (42), Bartfield was sixth (43), Studt was seventh (44) and Sam Certain tied for eighth (46).
Kennedy, Richfield, Holy Angels at Dwan
Kennedy hosted a six-team Tri-Metro Conference meet at Dwan Golf Course in Bloomington on April 21 with Holy Angels posting the winning team score of 155 followed by St. Anthony (165), DeLaSalle (170), Kennedy (171), Richfield (182) and Fridley (200).
Fong shared medalist honors with St. Anthony’s Jacob Bogucki as each carded rounds of 37. Richfield’s Sam Rudolph was third with a 38 and AHA’s Bartfield was fourth with a 39. Stars teammate Nelson shared fourth place with DeLaSalle’s Max Johnson and Kennedy’s senior Nate Vodovnik and junior Ryan Kardell as each shot 39.
Van Brocklin tied for ninth (40) and Richfield’s Lavin tied for 11th (41).
Holy Angels, Richfield and Kennedy were part of another 9-hole Tri-Metro Conference meet on April 27 at Highland National.
The Stars beat out Kennedy for the team win 156-165 while Richfield was fifth (181).
Bartfield shared medalist honors with St. Anthony junior Tommy Joseph as each carded rounds of 37. Kennedy teammates Dylan Korman and Ryan Kardell shared third-place scores of 39 with Nelson of Holy Angels.
AHA’s Van Brocklin and Certain shared sixth place with Richfield’s Sam Rudolph and Fridley’s Charlie Schroeder with rounds of 40. Richfield’s Nick Tietje, Fong and Studt of AHA, Kennedy’s Clayton Deutsch and St. Anthony’s Jacob Bogucki shared 11th place with rounds of 41.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.