Minneapolis Ski Club’s annual event draws large crowd for biggest fundraiser 

Ski jumpers entertained the largest crowd yet in support of the Minneapolis Ski Club’s 2023 FlyFest event Saturday night at the Bush Lake Ski Jump.

Tony Geye, Chris Broz
Emcees for the evening Tony Geye, left, and Chris Broz helped inform and entertain the largest crowd yet for what has become the Minneapolis Ski Club’s largest fundraising event and competition. Broz’ late father Jack, a longtime coach and announcer, passed away in August after a two year battle with lung cancer. 
Taking flight
Ski jumper
Adeline Swanson
St. Paul Ski Club’s Adeline Swanson prepares to leave the jump and take flight on Saturday. She finished second with a score of 175.9.

