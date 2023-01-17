Minneapolis Ski Club’s annual event draws large crowd for biggest fundraiser
Ski jumpers entertained the largest crowd yet in support of the Minneapolis Ski Club’s 2023 FlyFest event Saturday night at the Bush Lake Ski Jump.
Jumpers from the Twin Cities, Cloquet, the Iron Range, Wisconsin, Michigan, New England and Europe competed for honors in the event for what is approaching a century of jumping on the hill just south of Interstate-494.
Chris Broz and Tony Geye served as emcees for the evening to not only keep the crowd informed and entertained but also honored Chris’ late father Jack Broz who passed away in August. Jack Broz was devoted to ski jumping in the Twin Cities and his obituary noted, “The ‘Jump that Jack built’ is seen on the skyline in Bloomington.”
Jack retired from the city of Richfield in 2021, “a mentor to many and a passionate advocate for cyclists and the most vulnerable in our communities.
“Jack loved the roles of Eden Prairie soccer coach, Scout leader and ski jump coach in Bloomington. He was the announcer who whipped up the crowd at ski jump competitions.”
Chris Broz and Geye honored Jack by ringing cowbells which is a traditional noisemaker at ski events around the globe. Ski club members sold white cowbells throughout the crowd as another fundraiser and also a fitting tribute to the person who devoted so much to the sport and hill.
