A 33-year-old Minneapolis man, known to have several warrants and a penchant for fleeing police officers, went on a wild ride in Bloomington before finally being arrested.
Police officers attempted to arrest the man while he was sitting in a parked vehicle at an apartment complex on the 1900 block of East 86th Street. With an alert out for his white Ford F-150, a patrol officer identified the vehicle while it was parked at the apartment complex, seemingly unbeknownst to the suspect. As officers convened in the area at approximately 11:45 a.m. Nov. 13, they could see there was at least one occupant in the vehicle, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
With a plan in place to detain the suspect, and officers standing by with stop sticks in an effort to keep him from fleeing, squad cars pulled up behind the suspect’s truck to initiate a felony-level arrest. Blocking the rear of the truck didn’t deter the suspect, however, as he put his vehicle in reverse and began ramming squad cars, Utecht said.
He then drove forward, through a fence and up a hill toward 86th Street. The pursuit of the suspect didn’t go far, although it didn’t end easily, either. His truck appeared to have axle damage, but the suspect was able to continue driving on and off the roads around the apartment complex. An officer attempted a PIT maneuver at one point, which forced the truck to spin out and momentarily stop, but the suspect continued fleeing, Utecht explained.
There was a 29-year-old Bloomington woman in the vehicle with him, and it appeared that she was sitting on his lap during the incident. When the truck wound up back on the grass, the suspect seemed to lose control of it, and it slowly crashed into the outside of an apartment building. Undeterred by the crash, the suspect exited the passenger’s side of the truck, jumped onto its hood and attempted to climb up onto a second-floor balcony of the building. Officers were able to arrest him after firing a TASER gun at him, according to Utecht.
He was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle and three warrants. His passenger was arrested and booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer.
Girlfriend arrested
A 27-year-old Bloomington woman was arrested following a report that she threatened her boyfriend with a knife and struck his vehicle with hers.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9900 block of Penn Avenue at approximately 1:40 a.m. Nov. 11. A 39-year-old Eagan man was sitting in his truck in a driveway of an apartment building. He had called 911 and told the officers he had been visiting his girlfriend and their son at the apartment. She was intoxicated and became angry when he wouldn’t let her look at his cellphone, Utecht said.
At that point the woman grabbed a knife and stabbed a bedroom door he was standing near. He was not injured, but feared she would stab him. He said he left after the initial confrontation, but she followed him in her vehicle as he drove east on 98th Street, striking his vehicle and causing it to spin out, Utecht explained.
After speaking with the man, officers spoke with the woman and verified that she appeared to be intoxicated. They found stab marks on the bedroom door, and the woman’s hand was bloody. With police finding probable cause to arrest her, she became uncooperative, lying down on the floor as the officers attempted to make the arrest, Utecht noted.
She was booked on suspicion of domestic assault, second-degree assault, first-degree property damage and obstructing a police officer.
It was unclear if the woman had their infant child with her at the time of the collision between the vehicles. The officers noted that both vehicles had damage from a collision, Utecht said.
Husband arrested
A 36-year-old Bloomington man was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault, second-degree assault and terroristic threats following an early-morning argument with his wife.
Police officers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Park Avenue at approximately 3:30 a.m. Nov. 11. A 33-year-old woman reported that her husband had assaulted her and threatened to kill her before leaving for work, Utecht said.
The woman told police they had been arguing when the suspect threw his cellphone across a room. He then took her cellphone and threw it against a wall. She hit him in the arm in response, and he retaliated by swinging his fist at her head. She tried to avoid the punch, but was struck in the back of the head, falling to the floor in the process. He then punched her and stomped on her head, telling her she was going to die, Utecht explained.
When he stopped, the woman was able to stand up. She hit him in the chest, and he responded by taking a machete out of a case, wrapping her arm around her head, holding the point of the machete against her chest and threatening to kill her. She told police she feared she would be stabbed and killed, but he let her go, put away the machete and allowed her to leave the room, according to Utecht.
He confronted her minutes later, asking if she had called the police, and telling her he would kill her if she did. She said he also threatened to shoot her before he left for work in Golden Valley. When he left, she called the police, Utecht noted.
The woman had red marks on her neck and head, and a hole in her shirt. There was a machete at the scene, Utecht added.
With probable cause to arrest him at his place of employment, the Golden Valley Police Department made the arrest without incident, Utecht said.
Unwelcome return
A 30-year-old Robbinsdale man was arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary after he showed up at a 36-year-old Bloomington woman’s apartment, where he had been told he was unwelcome.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue at approximately 9:30 p.m. Nov. 15 after the woman called to report that the suspect was trying to force his way into her apartment. Officers at the scene could hear a man and woman yelling from outside her apartment prior to making contact with the suspect and the woman. She told the police that he forced his way into her apartment through a window, Utecht said.
It was the second time he had broken into her apartment in two weeks, following an incident on Nov. 6, Utecht noted.
The suspect had been trying to call her during the day, and had been cited for trespassing at the apartment previously, Utecht added.
A bad day
A hit-and-run report resulted in the arrest of a 38-year-old Bloomington man who couldn’t seem to avoid a run-in with law enforcement officers.
A witness reported a hit-and-run collision on the 12th Avenue bridge over Interstate 494 at approximately 9:15 p.m. Nov. 17. The witness was following the blue Chrysler 300, which turned off its lights as it traveled south on Portland Avenue. The witness stopped following the vehicle, but a patrol officer spotted it near 83rd Street and began to follow it, according to Utecht.
The vehicle was accelerating before the officer attempted a traffic stop. When the officer activated the squad car’s lights and siren, the driver continued fleeing, weaving around the neighborhood before returning to Portland Avenue and heading north, Utecht said.
When the driver attempted to flee west on I-494, the officer was able to perform a PIT maneuver and spin the vehicle on the entrance ramp. But the suspect continued fleeing. With his vehicle now spun around, he drove up the entrance ramp and hit a stopped vehicle at the intersection. At that point he abandoned his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot, heading north and tossing a plastic bag from his pants pocket as he ran. He soon gave up, however, and was taken into custody, Utecht explained.
The suspect tossed suspected crack cocaine while fleeing, and his vehicle had been the subject of a Minnesota State Patrol pursuit early in the day that was terminated, Utecht noted.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, narcotics possession and driving after suspension.
