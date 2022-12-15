A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was on the run from Prior Lake police officers made it as far as Bloomington, despite a flat tire, before crashing his vehicle and being arrested.

The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was driving a silver Acura MDX. A Bloomington Police officer, aware that the suspect was fleeing and may be traveling north on Highway 169 with a flat tire, parked at the bottom of the Old Shakopee Road exit ramp at approximately 11 p.m. Dec. 2, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.

