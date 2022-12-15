A 41-year-old Minneapolis man who was on the run from Prior Lake police officers made it as far as Bloomington, despite a flat tire, before crashing his vehicle and being arrested.
The suspect, who had outstanding warrants, was driving a silver Acura MDX. A Bloomington Police officer, aware that the suspect was fleeing and may be traveling north on Highway 169 with a flat tire, parked at the bottom of the Old Shakopee Road exit ramp at approximately 11 p.m. Dec. 2, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The officer soon spotted a silver Acura exiting from the highway, with a flat front tire on the driver’s side, and sparks flying from the wheel. When the driver turned east onto Old Shakopee Road, the officer initiated a traffic stop. The suspect did not pull over, however, but instead began to accelerate. As the pursuit reached France Avenue, the driver pulled into the oncoming traffic lanes, prompting the officer to terminate the pursuit, Utecht explained.
The suspect continued driving east, and a witness reported that a vehicle matching the description of his vehicle nearly struck another vehicle at the intersection of 98th Street and Lyndale Avenue. The suspect didn’t travel much further, however, as he turned south on Pleasant Avenue and struck a parked vehicle on the 10000 block of Pleasant, where he abandoned the vehicle, Utecht said.
Officers discovering the abandoned vehicle began tracking the suspect. Tracks in the snow appeared to be fresh, and officers searching for the suspect, including a K-9 officer, found a jacket north of the crash site. The tracks led officers to backyards between Harriet and Pleasant avenues, where it appeared a person fell, losing a set of headphones in the snow, Utecht noted.
The tracks led to the back door of a residence on the 9900 block of Pleasant Avenue, where officers made contact with the occupants. After discussion with several people at the residence, the suspect emerged and was arrested, according to Utecht.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, hit-and-run and driving after revocation, as well as several outstanding warrants.
Robberies
Two juveniles reported a robbery in a church parking lot that left one of the victims without his clothes and their vehicle with a bullet hole.
Police officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 2400 block of 91st Street West at approximately 9 p.m. Dec. 2, and met with the 17-year-old victims. The boys reported that they were parked in the nearby lot for Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 9100 Russell Ave., at approximately 8:40 p.m. when they were approached by three males wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The perpetrators pulled the victims from the vehicle and assaulted them, Utecht said.
The perpetrators made one victim take his clothes off, which they searched, and took property from both victims before fleeing. One of the males had a gun, which he fired, striking a wheel of the victims’ vehicle, Utecht explained.
There was no church function occurring at the time of the incident, he noted.
A loss prevention officer at the Mall of America Macy’s store was involved in an altercation the following evening as he attempted to stop a woman from leaving without paying for store merchandise.
The 23-year-old employee told the police that he confronted a woman at approximately 8:45 p.m. Dec. 3. He witnessed her concealing store merchandise in a bag and approached her as she exited the store. The woman said she would have her boyfriend assault the officer if he detained her. When the loss prevention officer grabbed her bag, the woman held onto it and started hitting the officer several times. The officer let go of the bag and the woman fled to a vehicle driven by a male, leaving the mall with less than $500 in merchandise, Utecht said.
Storage for what?
Two people were arrested after they fled a stolen vehicle at a Bloomington storage facility.
A patrol officer didn’t know a silver Toyota was stolen when he first saw it traveling west on American Boulevard without a front license plate at approximately 12:55 p.m. Dec. 2. The officer followed the vehicle at Portland Avenue. According to its rear license plate, it was stolen Nov. 19 in Minneapolis, Utecht said.
The vehicle pulled into the entrance accessing the garage portion of Public Storage, 150 W. 81st St., and the officer pulled up behind the vehicle, initiating a traffic stop. The driver turned off the vehicle and threw its keys onto the ground.
When he lowered his hands and was informed he was under arrest, the man entered the access code for the garage and exited his vehicle, running inside the garage as the door opened. A female passenger in the vehicle ran into the garage as well, according to Utecht.
The duo fled into the building, but then exited through separate doors. The male fled east initially, but doubled back and then ran south down the alley between Pillsbury and Wentworth avenues. An officer pursuing him was able to detain and arrest him by firing a Taser gun at the man as he tried to flee between two homes, Utecht explained.
The woman was later determined through surveillance video to have fled the building on its north side. Officers searching for her set up a perimeter around the facility and found her hiding in the bed of a pickup truck in the enclosed Public Storage lot, Utecht noted.
The 34-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing a police officer on foot, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. The man had suspected narcotics in his possession when he was arrested, and in the vehicle officers found additional pills.
He was also in possession of multiple keys and ammunition at the time of his arrest. Additionally, a video game system, laptop computer, vehicle keys that did not belong to the Toyota, and credit cards and ID cards that weren’t in the name of either suspect were found in the vehicle, according to Utecht.
The 25-year-old Willmar woman was treated at the scene for a possible drug overdose and taken to a hospital for treatment. Upon discharge she attempted to assault hospital staff and police officers waiting to take her to jail, where she was booked for outstanding burglary and drug warrants in addition to charges pertaining to the attempted assault at the hospital and charges stemming from the Public Storage incident.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
