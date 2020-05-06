A 32-year-old man was arrested at the Bloomington home of his girlfriend after police officers removed him from the roof of the building.
Officers were dispatched to a townhome development on the 7100 block of West 113th Street at approximately 10:20 p.m. April 23. At the residence, they spoke with a 32-year-old woman who reported that her boyfriend had choked her following an argument, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
The woman said that they had been having a party at the residence earlier that evening. Her boyfriend did not like how much she was talking with guests at their party. When he confronted her about it, they began arguing. The argument continued as they moved into a bedroom, where she accused the suspect of grabbing her throat and choking her. She could not breathe, but she did not think she lost consciousness. One of the couple’s three children was present during the incident, she reported. When the suspect let go of her throat, she was able to call 911, and the suspect fled the house, Bitney explained.
Officers searching the area did not find the suspect, but an officer remained in the vicinity to conduct surveillance of the townhome, as it did not appear the suspect had driven off. Based upon a photo of the suspect and a description of the clothing he was wearing, a man who appeared to be the suspect eventually returned to the residence, Bitney said.
Officers returned to the residence, but the suspect was not interested in cooperating. Still outside of the home, he climbed onto the balcony of the residence when officers approached, and he eventually climbed onto the roof. An officer followed him onto the roof and was able to take him into custody without incident, according to Bitney.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of domestic assault and fleeing a police officer. He was also booked on a warrant for failing to register as a sex offender. It was unclear if the suspect had been living at the woman’s home at the time of the arrest, Bitney noted.
Missing plates
Vehicles that were missing a license plate brought unwanted attention to five people who were arrested during two separate incidents.
At approximately 8 p.m. April 23, a patrol officer noticed that a Dodge pickup truck parked at Quality Inn and Suites, 814 American Blvd. E., did not have a front license plate. A check of the license plate on the back of the truck showed that it was for a Dodge Dakota, but the parked vehicle was a Dodge Ram, Bitney said.
The officer was driving through the lot while waiting for verification of the license plate, which turned out to have been reported stolen in St. Paul. As he was doing so, the truck backed out of its parking space and began to drive off, according to Bitney.
The officer followed the truck as it navigated east on 78th Street and south on 12th Avenue. The vehicle then turned onto American Boulevard and into the Holiday Inn Express and Suites, where it parked. When the officer pulled up behind it, a passenger had already exited the vehicle. The woman complied with the officer’s commands and verified the driver was still in the vehicle, as the officer could not see inside the truck. Additional officers arrived at the scene, and both women were arrested without incident, Bitney said.
A check of the vehicle’s identification number showed that the truck was reported stolen in Oklahoma. Inside the vehicle, officers found several license plates. A search of the passenger, a 34-year-old Minneapolis woman, turned up suspected methamphetamine, credit cards that were not in her name, several hotel room key cards and prescription medication that was not in her name. She was booked for possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics, Bitney said.
The driver, a 27-year-old St. Paul woman, was booked for possession of the stolen vehicle, possession of stolen property and driving after revocation.
In a separate incident, a missing rear license plate ended the evening for three males who were found to be in possession of stolen credit cards.
A patrol officer spotted the vehicle near the intersection of Interstate 35W and 98th Street at approximately 11 p.m. April 22. The officer noticed that the vehicle did not have a rear license plate, so he began to follow it as the driver headed north on the freeway. The vehicle had paperwork on display in the rear window, but it did not appear to be a 21-day permit. As the officer pulled alongside the vehicle, it appeared to have excessive tinting on its windows, prompting the officer to initiate a traffic stop, according to Bitney.
The driver, a 20-year-old Bismarck, North Dakota, man, could not produce registration or proof of insurance for the vehicle but offered a title to the vehicle, although the name on the title did not match his. The officer noted that a male was lying down across the back seat, Bitney said.
The driver and front seat passenger claimed not to know much about their backseat passenger, who was vague in identifying himself when questioned by the officer. The officer could see a credit card in the back of the vehicle, and the information the male initially provided about his identity could not be verified, Bitney explained.
Upon further questioning, the officer suspected that the male was a juvenile and asked him for information about his parents. The officer noticed that the male was wearing an ankle bracelet. Through additional information the male provided, the officer was able to determine he was a 17-year-old St. Paul boy who had an outstanding juvenile detention warrant, resulting in his arrest, according to Bitney.
The credit card in the vehicle was not in the name of any of the vehicle’s occupants and was verified as stolen from a Bloomington resident’s vehicle. The theft report noted that two cards with the same account had been stolen from the vehicle. The driver and front seat passenger consented to searches, and the passenger, a 20-year-old Bismarck, North Dakota, woman, had the matching credit card in her purse, according to Bitney.
All three occupants were booked on suspicion of theft and financial transaction card fraud, as the glove compartment of the vehicle had receipts that appeared to be for transactions billed to the credit cards, which were not made by the account holders, Bitney explained. Additional identification cards in other names were also recovered from the vehicle, he noted.
Although the vehicle’s ownership was unclear, there was no indication it had been stolen, he added.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.