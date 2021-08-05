When a 34-year-old Anoka man’s attempt at shoplifting groceries from the Bloomington Walmart store went south, he turned north in his attempt to flee the police.
His short flight landed him on Interstate 494, where he was unable to carjack a vehicle during weekday afternoon traffic before falling off a truck and being arrested by a Bloomington police officer.
The arrest happened moments after Bloomington police officers were dispatched to Walmart’s entrance. A Walmart loss prevention officer confronted the suspect at approximately 2:15 p.m. July 27 as he was pushing a cart of groceries through the store entrance, groceries he had not paid for, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Mike Utecht.
The loss prevention officer had the suspect detained, and was quickly joined by a police officer. The suspect appeared to be holding a book, and was instructed to put it down. He said he wouldn’t do so. When he was told he was under arrest, he disagreed, then took off running, Utecht said.
The suspect ran through the parking lot and jumped into the open back of a parked SUV, perhaps trying to hide from the pursuing officer. When the suspect realized the officer was coming toward the SUV, he fled again. During the pursuit, the officer attempted to end the chase with a Taser gun, but the gun’s probes failed to stick to the suspect, who then hopped the fence above the freeway, Utecht explained.
The suspect ran among vehicles on the eastbound lanes of the freeway, attempting to open car doors of vehicles that had stopped. At one point he jumped onto the hood of a silver SUV before unsuccessfully attempting to enter it from the passenger’s side, Utecht noted.
The suspect was apprehended after he jumped onto a service truck, which he fell off of, he added.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of theft, obstructing a police officer and fleeing a police officer on foot, and had four outstanding warrants.
Angry ex-girlfriend
A 31-year-old St. Louis Park woman is accused of vandalizing her ex-boyfriend’s vehicle while it was parked in Bloomington and threatening a 22-year-old Bloomington woman during the morning of the incident.
At approximately 9:50 a.m. July 23, the police department received a vandalism report regarding a 21-year-old Minneapolis man’s Jeep that was parked on 18th Avenue. The report noted that two vehicles, a silver sedan and a black SUV, had been in the vicinity. A police officer patrolling the area observed two matching vehicles traveling east on American Boulevard, near Portland Avenue, according to Utecht.
The black SUV was leading the silver sedan, and the SUV driver appeared to be driving frantically. The officer attempted to stop the vehicles, and the SUV pulled over near the intersection of American Boulevard and Chicago Avenue, while the silver sedan – which had a green bumper sticker, but no license plate – drove off. The Bloomington woman was driving the SUV, and reported that she was being followed by the suspect in the silver sedan, Utecht explained.
The Bloomington woman said she had received a call from the suspect, who threatened her and said she had vandalized the Jeep. The Bloomington woman, who had dropped off her children at a day care center, drove over to check on the Jeep. She found a door open and windows broken. As she was inspecting the damage, the suspect drove toward her in the silver sedan, requiring the woman to step out of its way, Utecht said.
The woman identified the suspect, and St. Louis Park police officers checked her home address later that day. They found a matching silver sedan with a green bumper and no license plates. The suspect was arrested at her residence on suspicion of felony property damage and threats of violence. During her arrest, she was found to be in possession of narcotics and a stun gun, Utecht noted.
Purse theft
A 24-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested on suspicion of burglary and fifth-degree assault, accused of stealing his ex-girlfriend’s purse at a Mall of America restaurant.
Police officers were dispatched to the mall’s Johnny Rockets at approximately 7:05 p.m. July 24. The 45-year-old restaurant manager and the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, a 21-year-old Edina woman, reported that the suspect had entered the restaurant, confronted the manager and left through a rear door with the Edina woman’s purse, Utecht said.
The Edina woman said that her ex-boyfriend claimed she had a bank card in his name, and she had told him she threw it away. He showed up at Johnny Rockets and was told again that she did not have the card. He tried to access the restaurant from a rear door, but it was locked, prompting him to enter the restaurant from the front. As he went in search of the Edina woman’s purse, he was confronted by the manager, who said the suspect pushed her and made threatening gestures toward her, Utecht explained.
After finding the purse and fleeing the restaurant, the suspect was tracked by the mall’s security staff through surveillance cameras. He exited the mall and eventually headed south from the mall’s pedestrian bridge over Killebrew Drive. He discarded contents of the purse, then the purse itself, as he fled, Utecht noted.
Officers searching the area south of the mall arrested the suspect near Metropolitan Towers apartments, he added.
Odd burglary
A confrontation inside a Bloomington apartment resulted in the arrest of two men on suspicion of burglary and assault.
Police officers were dispatched to the 8800 block of Goodrich Road at approximately 11:10 p.m. July 26 for a report of a domestic incident in the apartment of a 34-year-old Bloomington man. He was not there, but officers spoke to a 20-year-old West St. Paul woman and a 17-year-old West St. Paul boy, Utecht said.
The duo said that two men had entered the apartment by removing the screen from a window. One of the men was the woman’s ex-boyfriend, and the 34-year-old apartment resident immediately fled his apartment. The woman’s ex-boyfriend and his accomplice wanted her to leave with them, but she refused, according to Utecht.
The woman attempted to call 911, but her ex-boyfriend grabbed her phone. She then yelled for help, which a neighbor heard, resulting in a 911 call. Officers arriving at the scene found the ex-boyfriend’s accomplice, a 22-year-old St. Paul man, outside the building. The ex-boyfriend, a 26-year-old Minneapolis man, had fled the area on foot, but was tracked down by a police K-9, Utecht explained.
Both men were arrested on suspicion of burglary and assault, as the West St. Paul duo reported being struck by the suspects. The ex-boyfriend was also booked on suspicion of interfering with a 911 call, Utecht noted.
The woman was uncertain how her ex-boyfriend found her at the apartment, but guessed he had tracked her down through her cellphone. There was no indication of a relationship between the duo and the 34-year-old apartment resident. The duo claimed that they were there because the 17-year-old boy was getting a tattoo, according to Utecht.
