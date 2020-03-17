Coronavirus ends Stars season
Holy Angels (22-7) has a chance to finish the season with a win, just not in the state championship game following Wednesday’s 70-62 loss to Simley (28-2) in the Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The last four seasons ended with victories: state champions in 2016, third place in 2017 and 2019 and consolation champions in 2018. Add a 78-61 win over Hermantown Thursday to extend the winning finish. The consolation semifinal would be the final game of the season after the state high school league decided to suspend all games due to Covid-19.
“We got better offensively, better defensively in the second half,” Stars coach Dan Woods said, attributing the 41 points given up in the first half to a more aggressive defensive approach. “We knew the details of what was going on and we prepped for that but we did some things out of character.”
The Stars used a 37-20 second half to pull away from Hermantown after entering the break tied at 41-41.
“We defensively held them down and outscored them by 17 points in the second half,” Woods said.
Junior Francesca Vascellaro scored a season-high 40 points, in addition to seven rebounds and three steals. She was 16-of-26 from the field and made all five free throws.
She tied the game at 41-41 with a jump-shot with 36 seconds left to cap a 6-0 run.
Vascellaro gave the Stars the lead for good, 50-48, with a 3-pointer with 11:08 to play as the team used a 28-13 run to close out the win.
Senior Isabelle Henry went 7-for-7 at the free-throw line, finishing with 14 points and two steals in 25 minutes on the floor. Senior Emma Henry had five points on three assists and blocked two shots. The team shot 45.2 percent from the floor and a red-hot 87.5 percent from the free-throw line, making 14-of-16 (10-11 in the second half) while Hermantown shot 39.2 percent from the field and was 13-of-19 from the free-throw line (68.4 percent).
Holy Angels used its size advantage inside to outscore the Hawks 30-16 in the paint and were 11-2 in second-chance points.
The Stars were scheduled to face Alexandria for the consolation title Friday.
As for not having one more game due to canceling the tournament, Woods said, “It’s hard on everyone involved. We would’ve loved to play that last game, even if it was in the consolation bracket and we can take pride in what we did. Not many people know that we’ve won the last game at state the last five straight times.”
He could only imagine how much it hurts for Becker to have a chance to face DeLaSalle in the title game and not have that chance.
“I know they look forward to the tournament and it’s tough for everyone involved but the reality is in real life and we trust the leaders to make the best decisions for us,” Woods said. “We would’ve preferred the zero-fans move because the same kids will be in contact with each other even without the game being played.”
Quarterfinal
The state quarterfinal between No. 5 seed Holy Angels and No. Simley was close until the final minutes.
“We were very energetic and excited to play them,” Stars sophomore Kassandra Karon said, scoring five points, four rebounds and four assists in a team-high 35 minutes.
The second game of the day saw seven lead changes including a 33-30 Simley lead at the break. Emma Henry gave the Stars a 41-40 lead with 13:25 to go during a 5-0 stretch including a basket by Grace Massaquoi. Kassie Caron had a steal then grabbed the rebound off a Vascellaro miss before finding Emma Henry’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
Emma Henry intercepted the ball at midcourt but missed the layup. A quick basket by Simley out of a timeout led to Emma Henry hitting another 3-pointer to give the Stars a 44-42 lead with 11:32 to go.
“After Emma hit the three [pointer], we were up by two and had a couple of fast breaks off turnovers and if we could’ve scored those couple we could’ve gotten the push,” Kawiecki said in the opening minutes of the second half.
Simley went on a 10-0 run to take what ended up being a commanding lead with just over seven minutes to go.
Holy Angels trimmed the lead to five points twice but that was as close as they would get.
“I think it all just came down to the shots, I guess, and momentum,” Caron said. “When you make a shot you gain momentum and when you miss it, it’s hard to gain that confidence even when you make good rebounds because it is all about the shots going in.”
Simley distributed the ball well with five players scoring at least 11 points as the team shot better than 55 percent from the field (27-of-49) compared to Holy Angles making 23-of-61 shots (37.7 percent). The Stars were 11-22 from the free-throw line while Simley was 14-21 and held a 39-30 rebounds edge.
Simley’s Tiwaah Danso finished with 16 points and 17 rebounds on 7-of-10 shooting from the field. She added six assists, two steals and two blocks. Guard Zareia Chevre had a team-high 18 points.
“It’s the team chemistry and we come together like that it’s hard to beat us at that point. Everyone on the team knows they can score so it just takes us to come together like that to win,” Danso said as they won a 25th straight game.
Kawiecki had 22 points and seven rebounds on 9-of-11 shots from the field.
“The focus was to keep the tempo going in the first half,” she said. “We did well rebounding but we took 12 more shots than they did but they converted four more [shots] so those make a difference and if the ball doesn’t fall, the ball doesn’t fall.”
The Stars had 14 more shot attempts than Simley but shot only 37.7 percent from the field compared to the Spartans’ 55.1 percent.
The Holy Angels defense tried to isolate the Spartan shooters, double the post when the ball entered the paint and try to force them to drive to the left.
Wednesday’s state opener was the first meeting of the two former Section 3-3A foes since Holy Angels won the 2018 section title 41-40 at Jefferson High School. The Stars also won an earlier meeting that season in late November, 76-57.
“Definitely had a big chip on our shoulder and we came here to prove something,” Danso said, recalling that game in which she had 14 points, 14 rebounds, two assists and defensively had a steal and two blocks.
Vascellaro led the Stars with 13 points and Destinee Oberg had six points in what would be her final game with the program.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Holy Angels teammates from left, Rachel Kawiecki, Francesca Vascellaro, Kassandra Caron and Isabelle Henry swarm Simley’s Ravyn Miles, during the second half of the Class 3A state quarterfinal game.
Sophomore Kassandra Caron goes through the team introductions March 11 at Maturi Pavilion on the University of Minnesota campus. She finished with five points, four rebounds and four assists in a 70-62 loss to Simley.
Junior Rachel Kawiecki, left, yells after making a basket after being fouled in the early stages of the state quarterfinal March 11.
Holy Angels junior Rachel Kawiecki, middle, gets a hand on the ball while Simley’s Tiwaah Danso, right, tries to make a layup.
Frankie Vascellaro, right, goes up for the opening tip during the March 11 state quarterfinal against Simley.
Holy Angels senior guard Isabelle Henry, front, posts up against Simley during the Class 3A state quarterfinal played at the University of Minnesota.
