The two Richfield-based baseball programs combined for 16 runs on 26 hits under the lights at Kispy Field
Holy Angels visited neighborhood rival Richfield for what turned out to be a big offensive outburst as the two senior teams combined for 26 hits as the Stars emerged with an 11-5 win at Kispy Field July 16.
The Reds used two hits each from Theron Jayamanne, Nic Gustafson and TJ Card as the home team scored first. Gustafson made the Stars pay for a 1-out error at first base and scored on a hard line-drive single to center field by Card.
Holy Angels responded with a 6-run second inning which featured four consecutive singles and eight hits before the inning was over. Reed Lewis drove in two runs with a two-out double and finished the evening with a 4-for-5 performance at the plate, driving in three runs but didn’t cross home plate. He also went the distance for the complete-game win on 107 pitches. He scattered four earned runs on nine hits. Lewis struck out seven and walked three batters. He drew 11 ground ball outs and threw first-pitch strikes on 25-of-33 batters faced.
Jayamanne was the Reds counterpart on the mound going 2 2/3 innings to get three strikeouts on 63 pitches. Andrew Davis, Gustafson and Caleb Nollenberger worked in relief.
The Reds offense was consistent, scoring once in five of the seven innings as they matched the total runs scored over the previous three games (five). In the third inning, Richfield put together three consecutive singles as Card brought home Gustafson from second base. Jayamanne opened the fourth inning with a double and Jamisen Holt followed suit with an RBI-double to make it a 7-3 game.
With one out in the sixth inning, Tritan Zornes doubled to left field before Gustafson went the other way for an RBI-double to right field to make it a 9-5 game.
Richfield came into the game Thursday off a 12-4 loss to Southwest after being swept by Hopkins in a July 13 doubleheader 8-0 and 5-1. All three games were played at Kispy Field.
Against Southwest, the Reds rallied for four runs in the third inning to narrow the lead to 5-4. The first five batters of the half-inning reached base on a walk or single, finishing the inning with four singles and three walks.
Holy Angels came into the game rotating wins and losses so far in July after starting the month with a 6-5 win over Minneapolis South Post 1 on July 6. Two nights later Giant Valley uses a late rally to pass the Stars 7-5. Hopkins pounded Holy Angels 16-3 on July 10 before the Stars squeezed an extra-innings win away from Hamline Red, 5-4 on July 14. Giant Valley once again picked up a 7-5 win over the Stars on July 15 after a late rally fell short.
Playing the fourth game in as many nights, Holy Angels made it much closer with Hopkins but the Flyers prevailed 5-3. Trailing 5-0 going into the top of the seventh inning, Lewis led off the inning with a single past the third baseman. Jac Campbell’s double to left field put runners on the corners with one out. Sam Hellstrom’s comebacker up the middle allowed Lewis and Campbell to score. Hellstrom moved up and eventually scored on wild pitches with Jake Carey at the plate.
