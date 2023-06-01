The annual Bloomington Kids’ Fishing Fair is this weekend.

Children 16 and under may participate in the fishing contest, which begins 9 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at West Bush Lake Park, 9401 W. Bush Lake Road.

