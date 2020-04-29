Nothing has been easy during the five years Bloomington residents have fought for the right to vote on the city’s garbage collection methods, and with the vote finally coming this fall, residents will be asked two ballot questions.
The Bloomington City Council began the process of bringing the matter the November ballot during its April 20 meeting, voting unanimously to move forward with the first steps in the process, which includes sending the proposed charter amendment language to the city’s Charter Commission for review.
In February, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled that the city acted outside its authority in rejecting a 2016 ballot measure proposed by residents, which called for a charter amendment.
The amendment proposed that the city would not replace the competitive market with a system where solid waste services are provided by government-chosen collectors or within government-designated districts, unless first approved by a majority of the voters in a state general election. Adoption of the amendment would supersede ordinance and charter amendments adopted by the council at that point.
The state supreme court ruled 4-3 in support of the residents. The city had argued that amendment did not meet the legal requirements for a charter amendment, deeming it an unconstitutional ballot question.
With the state supreme court siding with the residents, the city is moving ahead with a two-fold ballot measure. The first question will be some form of the language submitted by residents, a charter amendment that, if successful, requires a vote by residents in order to implement organized garbage collection––the process the city has been using for its residential solid waste disposal since 2016. The second question would be a vote for or against organized collection, according to City Attorney Melissa Manderschied.
Councilmember Nathan Coulter said that he supported the ordinance proposal the council was considering during the meeting, which calls for the charter amendment process.
“That should not be misconstrued as support for the question,” he said.
Coulter clarified that for the charter to be amended, it would require 51% of votes cast to be in support, meaning a slim majority vote in favor of the proposal would not be enough.
As ballot preparation and voter education commence, the impact of yes and no votes will be outlined by the city. The city cannot advocate for a position but is allowed to provide information on the ballot questions and the outcomes, Manderschied explained.
The Charter Commission is scheduled to review the proposed language at its May 7 meeting, which will include a public hearing. The commission could choose to amend the language as submitted before retuning its recommended ballot language to the council. The council would vote on the ballot questions in July, if not sooner, Manderschied said. The commission’s May 7 meeting will be held electronically due to Bloomington Civic Plaza being closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Information about the meeting and how to participate is available online at tr.im/charter20.
