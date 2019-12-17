Andy Balgalvis and Bob Carr recall lifelong friend Denny May
Denny May spent more than four decades living his dream as an ice rink manager between Edina’s Braemar Arena and the Bloomington Ice Garden.
He was the original ice rink manager at BIG when it opened in 1970 after spending four previous years in Edina.
May died unexpectedly but peacefully with family by his side on Dec. 1.
“You talk about being the boss you wanted to work for, that was Denny,” said current ice rink manager Bob Carr, who along with Andy Baltgalvis and May, worked together to keep BIG going for more than 30 years. “[May] always treated you with respect, trying to find a way to get more kids on the ice. It wasn’t about trying to sell ice time, not just a sales thing for him. He wanted to get as many introduced to skating and hockey as possible.”
May was the rink manager from 1970-2006, Baltgalvis from 2006-16 and Carr is the current manager, taking over in 2016.
May is survived by Patricia, his wife of 59 years, sons Mike (Jillian), Danny (Stacy), Chris (Ame) Michelle May-Smith (Sandy) and granddaughters Emma and Alexis.
Baltgalvis first met May as a seventh-grader at Sibley Park in Minneapolis when his future boss and lifelong friend was chaperoning a dance while working on his parks and rec degree.
“From there, he was a rink manager in Edina, and when I was in high school he would let me skate late at night,” Baltgalvis said. He later worked for May in high school at Braemar.
After high school, Baltgalvis was drafted into military service during the Vietnam War but ran into May once he returned from duty during an open hockey session.
“He offered me a job, so I owe him a lot,” Baltgalvis said about what turned out to be a rewarding career spanning more than 45 years.
Carr said May became a lifelong friend and he cherished their time together, not only at the arena but the memories made outside of work.
“We both grew old together,” Carr said. “We went to the Frozen Four in Lake Placid when his son was playing for [Minnesota] Duluth or to Twins games. We did things together and the three of us stuck together longer than more marriages.
“It’s shocking to not have him here anymore.”
The three would regularly get together outside of the rink for barbecues at Baltgalvis’s home in South Minneapolis.
“We really were a close-knit group,” Baltgalvis said. “Denny was a wonderful person, very outgoing and a wonderful ambassador for Bloomington. He was an easy person to talk to, one-on-one conversations he could swap stories with anyone.”
Baltgalvis recalled attending a state hockey tournament game with May and the number of people calling out to May was astonishing. “All these people would say ‘Hey Denny!’ from all over the place,” Baltgalvis said.
Carr recalled how May, who retired in 2006, wasn’t a boss who only dictated the work to be done but was always willing to roll up his sleeves, grab a shovel and lead by example.
“Great work ethic, he was such a dedicated worker where he’d open up the rink on a Saturday morning, go home for a little bit and come back to close it up after at the high school games,” Baltgalvis said.
One project that came to mind was the annual leveling the sand base under the ice at Rink 1.
“He would be right there digging it out alongside you,” Carr said. “Whatever it meant to get it taken care of, he would do it.”
The three spent a lot of time together tending to the rink and making sure it continued to be a first-class facility that is one of the busiest in the state.
Carr recalls White Castle Fridays as a top memory. “We had all of that kind of stuff because we spent so much time together,” Carr said.
Baltgalvis fondly recalled a time during the 1970s when the USSR hockey team practiced at BIG, like many other hockey teams did when the Met Center wasn’t available.
“New Year’s Day we had the Russian Olympic team practicing and so Denny brought his kids in to see the team and asked for a picture of his kids with the coach [Viktor Tikhonov],” Baltgalvis said. “Not only was the coach willing to do it, but he also put them on his knee for pictures.”
In retirement, May enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing with family and friends and watching his granddaughters compete in their hockey programs.
The outpouring of memories, through his online obituary, from family and friends – many with connections from the arena – shared a consistent theme that May was a genuine guy who cared about others ahead of himself.
Longtime Bloomington resident Jeff Jungwirth wrote: “You were a great light for the children of Bloomington when they would walk through those BIG doors with wide eyes and big dreams of being the next Gordie Howe or Wayne Gretzky. A lot of memories were made at the rink that ‘Denny’ built.”
Another comment added: “Denny was the best of the best. He always had time to talk with anyone and always had a big smile on his face to greet you. Great man from a great family.”
Brian Johnson who worked at BIG at a college student in the late 70s-early 80s recalled: “Denny’s wit and gentle demeanor made BIG a special place. I’ve often thought that Denny was born to be the manager at an ice arena as he was so good with people.”
There will be a Celebration of Life for May from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Knights of Columbus (1114 American Blvd. W.).
