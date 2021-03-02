Chapple scores 15 points, freshman Freitag goes for 14
Coming off a 63-54 loss to No. 9 ranked Duluth East, Jefferson boys basketball coach Jeff Evens needed to find another way for his team to score points, instead of relying on half-court sets, which haven’t worked as well as of late.
The number of shots puts a premium on converting those looks, which hasn’t been the case as of late for the Jaguars (8-4), which remain in third place in the Metro West Conference standings following a 76-49 win over Kennedy to complete the season series sweep Feb. 23.
“You never know what you are going to get when you play a rivalry game against Kennedy and that’s what makes it fun,” Evens said. The game had the largest in-person crowd of the season with a socially-spaced student section taking up the entire baseline bleacher section and only a couple of spots left.
After Kennedy grabbed a 23-21 lead midway through the first half, Jefferson went on a 23-3 run to end the half up 44-26.
A focus at practice lately has revolved around finding ways to score off the defense.
“We struggle so much to score on offense and I think the pressure got to [Kennedy] a little bit, so I think young kids on both sides got to them on both sides, but that helped us get going a little bit,” Evens said about finding points in transition out of necessity. “Second-chance, rebound buckets or getting to the [free throw] line are always goals because we haven’t converted well at the line.”
It turned out to be a game of young matchups with Jefferson freshman Daniel Freitag facing Kennedy eighth-grader Jaleel Donley.
Freitag was first off the bench for Evens and he didn’t score his first points until there were five minutes left in the opening half holding a 27-23 lead. Freitag, the younger brother of senior Isaac Freitag, missed the start of the season (2.5 weeks with a broken foot while playing basketball at Lifetime Fitness) but has recovered nicely to average seven points in 10 games.
The younger Freitag got the call after junior guard Aidan Atkins picked up two fouls early on.
The 76 points by the Jaguars were a season-high as they created points off transition, fast-break, and converting from the free-throw line.
Jefferson jumped to a 44-26 first-half lead and pulled away down the stretch with four players in double-figures led by 6-foot-6 senior Harrison Chapple with 15 points. Freshman Daniel Freitag added a season-high 14 points and 6-4 senior Sam Wanzek finished with 12 points, just over his 11-point season average. Junior guard Aidan Atkins contributed 10 points and senior Jeremy Wanguhu finished with nine points.
“We took up a couple of wild shots, but most of the time we had good looks to get in the paint or take some 3-pointers and that worked well for us,” Isaac Freitag said of the eighth win of the season.
Brothers
Being able to play together on the same floor in the Columbia Blue is something special for the Freitags.
“It’s fun to play with him,” the elder Freitag said about the chance as the two haven’t been able to play on the same floor since the early days at the YMCA in first and fourth grades. “To get that bond with your brother side-by-side is special.
“He’s getting the hang of it and was healthy the last game.”
Daniel Freitag added: “It’s fun. Not a lot of people get to play with their brother and it’s something I’m going to remember for a while. It’s just basketball, but with your brother, it’s pretty special.”
As for the transition to playing varsity basketball, Daniel Freitag said the speed of the game and getting back on defense are two of the biggest challenges to overcome. “Your head has got to be there 24/7, it’s a different game,” he said, pointing to the size difference going from 5-foot-7 to well over 6-3. “The driving lanes aren’t always open. For anyone going into varsity, get your shot right so you can be confident to make them.”
“[Isaac] helped get me [up to speed] by playing on the playground, the one-on-ones helped.”
When asked who usually has the upper hand, Isaac quickly defers to his younger brother, Daniel, for the edge on the court.
Close wins
The season has been full of streaks for the Jaguars, which won the first five games then lost three straight. A 39-37 overtime win at St. Loius Park was followed by another low-scoring affair as Jefferson held off Benilde-St. Margaret’s for a 49-39 win Feb. 16 for a 7-3 record.
“We’ve learned every shot counts,” Isaac Freitag said. “Defense is a huge part and against Park, it was a defensive-heavy game.”
Freitag guarded Park’s standout guard Paris Johnson but had plenty of help trying to contain the reigning Metro West Conference Player of the Year.
Jefferson led Duluth East by four points at the half, but the Greyhounds came on over the second 18 minutes by a 38-25 edge for the 63-54 victory in Bloomington.
Duluth East’s Noah Paulson and Mattie Thompson dominated the play with 22 and 21 points, respectively.
Wanzek paced the Jaguars with 15 points, Daniel Freitag followed with 10 points, Wanguhu had nine points and Isaac Freitag and Chapple each had eight points.
Being able to play more than a dozen games didn’t look like it would become a reality after Thanksgiving but with an eye on March Madness, experiencing this season with lifelong friends is what stands out for Isaac Freitag.
“It’s been special,” he said. “It was 50/50 and it’s fun to get on the court with the guys you grew up with and your brother.”
Jefferson has four games left on the regular-season schedule, all at home, starting with back-to-back contests against Edina and Wayzata, March 5 (7 p.m.) and March 6 (2 p.m.). Minnetonka comes to Bloomington for a 7 p.m. start on Monday, March 8, to give them three games in four days before wrapping the regular season up against New Prague at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 13.
