Kennedy, Richfield and Holy Angels post double-digit runs in Section 3AAA bracket
Section tournaments are quickly moving along ahead of the state tournament at Caswell Park in Mankato June 9-10.
In Section 2AAAA, Jefferson earned the No. 7 seed and lost both games at Eden Prairie’s Miller Park May 24 to end the season with a 9-11 record.
The Jaguars opened against No. 2 Shakopee, losing 13-9 after rallying from down 6-0 after two innings to tie the game at 6-6 with a six-run top of the third inning. The Sabers added seven more runs between the fourth and fifth innings to take a 13-8 lead.
Jackie Larsen went 2-for-3 with two walks, driving in one run, and scored once. Aaliyah Lawrence drew two walks and scored three times while going 0-for-2 at the plate.
The loss dropped the Jaguars to the elimination round where they faced Eden Prairie which was coming off an 18-15 loss to Chaska.
Eden Prairie jumped to a 4-0 lead in the first inning as Jefferson chipped away at the lead with one run in the third inning, another in the fifth inning, and two more runs in the top of the seventh inning. Eden Prairie eventually won the game on a walk-off.
Jefferson pitcher Josie Becker went the distance, settling after spotting the Eagles the early lead. She scattered five runs across eight hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Jefferson’s Allison Conner hit two doubles and Tabitha Acketz added another double while driving in two runs. Larsen went 1-for-4, driving in one run. Acketz, Hannah Bock, Brooklyn Matas and Conner each had two hits.
Jefferson wrapped up the home portion of the schedule with a dramatic 9-8 win over Orono in 10 innings.
Larsen had her first five-hit game going a perfect 5-for-5 while driving in five runs and scoring three times. One of those hits was a home run and also stole two bases.
Larsen wrapped up the season with a team-high .516 batting average (33-64) scoring 31 runs. She had six doubles, four home runs, drove in 17 runs, and drew 20 walks while only striking out four times. She also stole 14-of-16 bases to be an offensive force while roaming center field. She had 23 putouts and four assists.
Acketz also had a big night at the plate with a double and home run to drive in two runs and also stole a base.
Maddelyn Pieper earned the win in the circle going 6 2/3 innings of a 4-hit shutout. She allowed three walks and struck out four batters.
Jefferson wrapped up the regular season with a 6-2 loss to Woodbury at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus on May 21.
The Royals jumped to a 6-0 lead through four innings before Jefferson got on the board with a run in the fifth and sixth innings.
Larsen stole two bases to try and jumpstart the offense after going 1-for-2 at the plate. Pieper and Regan Friederich each scored once as Lawrence and Conner were credited with driving in the Jaguars’ runs.
Becker took the loss in 3 2/3 innings allowing one earned run on five hits. She struck out four batters before Pieper and Rouland worked the remaining 2 1/3 innings.
Section 3AAA
Section top-seeded Holy Angels advanced to the championship semifinal where they face No. 2 Simley for a spot in the June 3 final at Richfield Middle School.
The Stars opened with an 18-2 win over No. 8 St. Paul Highland Park and a 2-1 win over No. 4 Two Rivers on May 26 for its 11th consecutive win.
In those 11 wins, Holy Angels scored in double-digits eight times.
Third-seeded Kennedy opened with a 4-1 loss to No. 6 South St. Paul in the quarterfinal before extending the season with an 8-4 elimination game win over May 26.
South St. Paul built a 4-0 lead through five innings before Kennedy scored its lone run in the sixth inning.
Katie Edmonds had two hits and drove in Ellie Baker who launched a double. Taylor David had a double and stole a base.
Kennedy pitcher Emma Skibbie gave up one unearned run on eight hits while striking out three batters. She needed 110 pitches to get through all seven innings.
Behind a five-run third inning, Kennedy ended Visitation’s season at Kelly Playfields May 26.
The Eagles had four batters collect at least two hits each led by David’s two doubles and one RBI. Emily Spencer, Edmonds and Allie Sheehan each had two hits. Edmonds and Sheehan each scored twice. Olivia Spencer drew two walks and drove in three runs.
Mary Hajduk limited the Blazers to two hits over six strong innings in the pitching circle. She struck out three batters and issued one walk before Noelia Fierro worked the final inning.
Kennedy hosted Two Rivers on May 27, after this edition went to press. A win and the Eagles advanced to play on May 31 and June 1 before the section final on June 2 with the final rounds played at Richfield Middle School.
Richfield (7-10) received the No. 5 seed and opened with a 6-2 loss to Two Rivers on May 24 before winning the first elimination game against Highland Park 14-9 on May 26.
Sarah Carlson hit a home run in the seventh inning to give the Spartans hopes of a comeback. Ava Scanlon went 2-for-3 driving in Josie Popp for the second run of the inning.
Emily Olson and Sydney Colbert combined to scatter six runs on eight hits. Colbert struck out five and issued one walk.
Facing elimination, Richfield’s season was in jeopardy, trailing Highland Park 8-2 after four innings.
The Spartans came alive to score four runs in the fifth inning and put the Scots away with an emphatic eight-run rally in the sixth inning.
All nine Richfield batters who came to the plate scored at least once.
Five Richfield batters had two hits, including triples from Carlson and Colbert. Alli Ingrebretson, Parker Pollis and Ava Scanlon each had two hits. Scanlon drove in four runs and issued two walks. Colbert drove in three runs and Pollis scored three times.
Olson went 6 2/3 innings, striking out six batters on 99 pitches. She walked three while scattering 13 hits with six earned runs. Colbert picked up the final out on just one pitch.
