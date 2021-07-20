The 63rd Firemen’s Softball Tournament made a successful return to the Valley View Fields in Bloomington July 15-18.
The tournament kicked off the with the annual Guns versus Hoses softball game. Bloomington Police defeated Bloomington Fire 10-5 before the tournament all-stars took to the field for their annual game. This year it was Team Ductech versus Team Monsta.
The tournament wrapped up Sunday with championships in the various divisions:
Men’s Tier 1: Tharaldson Enterprises defeated Chanticlear Pizza/Monsta 24-19.
Men’s Tier II: Smoke Stack BBQ defeated GAF Sports 19-18.
Men’s Tier III: MN Bootleggers defeated Loonatix/Sportspage/KC Grove Tree 1-0.
Men’s Wood Bat (over 40): Fuzzy’s defeated Drillers/JT Schweiter’s 18-13.
Co-Ed: Mac’s Rolloff defeated Warriors 19-9.
Women’s: MN Wreckers defeated Ductech/Team Grind/Ambitiously Lazy 17-7.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
Team Ductech All-Star’s Mike Heitkamp (Silverbacks) takes a swing during the all-star game at Red Haddox Field on July 16.
Team Ductech shortstop Erik Hilgren holds onto the ball to make a force out at second base during the July 16 game at Haddox Field.
Bloomington Police’s Steve Potter beats a Bloomington Fire Department fielder to first base before the two collide July 16. Both walked away without injury in the friendly rivalry game.
Members of Bloomington Police and Blooming Fire departments give handshakes after the annual Guns versus Hoses softball game at Red Haddox Field to start the 63rd Firemen’s Softball Tournament in Bloomington July 16.
A rare rundown between second and third bases broke out during the all-star game at Haddox Field July 16. Team Monsta’s Nick Dienst, right, throws the ball to teammate Ty Buck, middle, while they attempt to tag Team Ductech’s Jake Vanerdewyk during the fifth inning.
Team Ductech slugger Shannon Roepke connects with a pitch during the July 16 all-star game at Haddox Field.
Before the all-star game at Haddox Field July 16, managers from Team Ductech Pat Hammarsten, left, and Team Monsta Wayde Whelan (Stagecoach), right, help recognize Tournament Director Jeff Barnes before the game.
Bloomington Fireman Mike Burns hits a softball down the left field line during a 10-5 loss to Bloomington Police at Haddox Field July 16.
Bloomington Fire’s Tim Freemark pitches the ball during the annual Guns versus Hoses softball game at Red Haddox Field July 16. BFD defeated BPD 10-5.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.