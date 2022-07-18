Firemen’s Tournament Director Jeff Barnes goes through the pregame festivities ahead of the All-Star game July 14 at Red Haddox Field. In addition to overseeing the tournament, Barnes manages Ductech, a Men’s Tier I team.
The Bloomington Fire Department catcher Jason Duke tags his police department counterpart short of home plate during the annual BPD versus BFD game Thursday, July 14 at Haddox Field. Bloomington police eventually won the game 8-5 to kick off the 64th annual Firemen’s Tournament.
Three Bloomington Police Department officers from left: Desmond Daniels, Jakob Gruber and Jose Rueda, tip their caps during player introductions ahead of the annual police versus fire department softball game Thursday, July 14 at Haddox Field. Bloomington police won the game 8-5.
Softball teams make more memories on the field while helping raise money to benefit Bloomington youth groups
This year’s edition of the Virg Ellrich Memorial Firemen’s Tournament is the books as teams gathered at Valley View Playfields for the 64th edition of what has become an annual tradition for multiple generations.
The weekend began Thursday with the annual doubleheader at Red Haddox Field at Toro Stadium with Bloomington Police topping Bloomington Fire 8-5. Tournament All-Stars followed with Ductech defeating CA Gear 7-2 as fans gathered around the ballpark to rekindle friendships over food and drinks.
The tournament ran Friday evening through Sunday with large trophies and prize money to the winners of six divisions.
The Herd (4-0) topped Ductech/Budweiser 26-5 in the Men’s Tier I final on Sunday to win a third major trophy of the summer for the Des Moines, Iowa-based team.
In Men’s Tier II, Pioneer Auto (Sioux City, Iowa) went 5-0 to win its championship against MN Jazz 19-17.
In Men’s Tier III, Remax Team I Realty (Hudson, Wisconsin) defeated MN Kraken 14-4.
The Women’s bracket came down to On Point (Urbandale, Iowa) defeating MN Wreckers/S2N 11-5 in the final Saturday evening.
The Over-40 wood bat bracket final came down to Fuzzy’s (Lakeville) defeating Stoney’s Bar 9-5 Saturday evening, avenging a 19-5 loss to force a winner-take-all finale.
Fuzzy’s reached the final with a 27-26 win over JL Schweiters/Drillers in the semifinals.
The Co-Ed bracket title was an all-Bloomington affair as Oak Ridge Dental topped SloMo 26-7.
