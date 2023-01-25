A Bloomington firefighter’s 21-year tenure with the Bloomington Fire Department may have never begun had it been a quiet night at Station No. 2 as he passed by on a Monday evening in 2001.

For Jason Rich, that chance encounter with firefighters provided the opportunity he was looking for. Having retired from the Fire Department earlier this month, he capped off a 21-year career by receiving the department’s firefighter of the year award.

Bloomington Firefighter Jason Rich recently retired after 21 years with the Bloomington Fire Department, which was capped off with his receiving the department’s 2021 firefighter of the year award. (Submitted photo)

