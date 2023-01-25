A Bloomington firefighter’s 21-year tenure with the Bloomington Fire Department may have never begun had it been a quiet night at Station No. 2 as he passed by on a Monday evening in 2001.
For Jason Rich, that chance encounter with firefighters provided the opportunity he was looking for. Having retired from the Fire Department earlier this month, he capped off a 21-year career by receiving the department’s firefighter of the year award.
The Bloomington Fire Department’s honor was awarded to Rich in recognition of his work during the final year of his career, as he put in long hours doing shift work as part of the department’s personnel transition, and served as an intermediary among the firefighters as the department’s staffing model evolves while one of its stations is being rebuilt.
“Through the transition of combining the staff of stations 4 and 6, and the transition from on-call to shift work, he has been a positive agent of change,” said the nomination submitted by his Station No. 6 captains. “While others expressed concerns or outright negativity, Jason was able to rationalize the situation, and help others get to a point of a workable solution.”
A new endeavor
Rich and his wife Holly are transplants from South Dakota. They grew up in a small town and joined the U.S. Army together. They took their enlistment oath together in the summer of 1988 and went their separate ways in the Army over the next several years. They reunited in South Dakota years later, got married and moved to Bloomington for greater job opportunities, Rich explained.
The Army provided educational opportunities and economic benefits, but it was also an avenue for public service, which was important to Rich. When he moved to Minnesota, he spent two years in the Minnesota National Guard, ending his military career in 2000. He was looking for an opportunity to fill the public service void the military provided, and found it on Xerxes Avenue.
Rich often went running along the Nine Mile Creek trail, and on a Monday night he decided to deviate from his regular routine, opting instead to travel neighborhood streets of Bloomington. That’s when he passed Station No. 2, where he saw lights on and firefighters milling about. He stopped in to introduce himself and find out what they were doing at the station that evening, and was soon recruited to join the department, he recalled.
Rich went through the application process and took his employment physical the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. His tenure began a month later.
Firefighters earn a pension when they reach 20 years of service, and Rich took 21 years to reach that mark due to periodic leaves of absence during his tenure, which is a common occurrence for most firefighters who accrue 20 years of service, he noted.
His Army career included training troops of foreign allies, so it was a natural transition to assist with firefighter training once Rich joined the Fire Department. He also led Fire Department teams in the Firefighter Challenge, an Olympiad of sorts pitting fire departments against each other in a timed demonstration of skills associated with the job, he explained.
The first team he led competed in a state competition held in a Mall of America parking lot. And that team not only defeated the larger fire departments of Minneapolis and St. Paul, it won the state competition and advanced to the international competition in Ft. Myers Beach, Florida, which brings departments from across the United States and Canada together, he said.
During the past year, the Fire Department has maintained around-the-clock staffing to ensure prompt response to fire calls while the city’s Station No. 4 is being rebuilt, with Rich’s Station No. 6 serving as home to the crews from both stations. Working overnight shifts at Station No. 6 during the past several months, his leadership regarding station checks and cleaning and his positive attitude earned him the nomination for the 2021 firefighter of the year, according to the station captains.
“Jason sets the bar for the type of firefighters we need on the department in terms of skills, attitude and servant leadership,” they said in the nomination.
Rich said he enjoyed working with a diverse group of people working toward a common cause, and that he will miss answering the calls for help from people who may be experiencing one of their worst days in a long time, be it due to a fire or medical emergency, he explained.
For Rich, his tenure as a firefighter will not be remembered as a job, so much. “It’s a gift,” he said.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
