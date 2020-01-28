The Bloomington Fire Department honors a firefighter each January, naming a member of the department its firefighter of the year.
For 2019, the fire department honored a group of firefighters, past and present, for their service beyond the call of duty.
The annual award was bestowed upon members of the Bloomington Fire Department Honor Guard, which attends a variety of memorial ceremonies and services for deceased firefighters, including firefighters who served the Bloomington department and elsewhere around the state.
The current honor guard, composed of 11 active and retired firefighters, attended memorial services of 11 retired Bloomington firefighters in 2019, and participated in the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service at the state capitol and the Bloomington Fire Department Relief Association’s annual meeting, according to Chris Morrison, a retired firefighter who serves as the co-leader of the honor guard.
The honor guard formed in 2002, in time to participate in Minnesota’s ceremony commemorating the one-year anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The idea had been kicked around for a few years, and the Sept. 11 ceremony provided an incentive for its organizers, Mike Gallagher and Terry Keeler, to establish the department’s honor guard, Morrison explained.
Honoring a deceased firefighter or attending a memorial service requires training and practice. The honor guard performs any duties requested during a funeral or memorial service with the precision of a drill team, and those skills, much like the skills of firefighting, are not taught on the job, according to Morrison.
With four members of the initial 2002 honor guard continuing to represent the Bloomington Fire Department, new members have experienced mentors leading the way. Gallagher and Keeler didn’t have that benefit when they set out to form the department’s honor guard, Morrison noted.
Honor guard training often includes a program offered through Camp Ripley near Little Falls, where new members will learn protocols associated with casket maneuvers, ceremonial apparatus placement, ceremonial flag folding, formal presentation and retirement of flags, marching and tribute protocols and line-of-duty death guarding and escort protocols, according to Morrison.
The guard provides today’s firefighters with a way to honor those of generations past who served their community, and to honor the families of the deceased, according to Co-Leader Jason Mielke, an active firefighter of nearly 25 years. For all the sacrifices firefighters make in service to their community, families of the firefighters make as significant of a sacrifice, and participating in a funeral or memorial service provides a way of recognizing that, Mielke noted.
The honor guard’s participation in a funeral or memorial service is at the discretion of the deceased firefighter’s family. The guard will serve as a fire department point of contact for the family, explain to the family what honors are appropriate or typical given the circumstances and desires of the family, serve as a coordinator for activities between the funeral home, officiants, musicians, churches and other venues and coordinate with branches of the military to share honors appropriately, according to Morrison.
The guard also attends memorial ceremonies or funerals for active duty firefighters around the state, such as the recent funeral for Howard Lake Fire Chief Daryl Drusch. Ceremonies for active duty firefighters provide the guard with a way to honor fire service beyond Bloomington, Morrison explained.
Occasionally honor guards or their members are called to participate in the escort of deceased firefighters from another state, as was the case in 2016, when two Michigan firefighters were killed in a traffic accident in Blaine. Mielke was among the Minnesota honor guard representatives that participated in the 24-hour round trip to escort their bodies back to Michigan, he noted.
In another instance, the Bloomington Honor Guard assisted in the honor of and watch over the body of a Texas firefighter who was being flown to North Dakota and had a six-hour layover at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, Morrison recalled.
The honor guard also represents the fire department at less solemn occasions, such as the presentation of colors during Bloomington City Council meetings in recognition of the annual fire prevention week in October.
Firefighters dedicate significant time to training, answering fire calls and fire prevention activities. The guard’s recognition by the department is humbling, Mielke said.
Morrison concurred. “It’s one thing to honor us, it’s another thing to give us firefighter of the year,” he said.
