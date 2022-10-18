Kennedy secures No. 2 spot in sections with 6-1 record

Richfield, Bloomington Kennedy and Minneapolis Washburn finished with identical 2-1 records in Twin City Silver Subdivision play with the final week of the regular season taking place Oct. 18-19, before this edition went to press.

Richfield snaps the ball
Richfield right guard TJ Turley (52) sets up his pass blocking technique while quarterback Dominic Miller (9) catches the ball during the first quarter against Park Center on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.
Ryan Kelleher run
Richfield senior Ryan Kelleher (24) spins away from a Park Center defender during Saturday’s 36-20 loss at Spartan Stadium.
Ryan Kelleher tackle
Richfield's Ryan Kelleher (24) prevents Park Center Tight End Adam Verkuilen from breaking across the goal line during the Oct. 15 game at Spartan Stadium.
Eli Randle, Tre Cunningham
Richfield's Eli Randle runs the football past a block by Tre Cunningham during the Spartans Oct. 15 game against Park Center.

