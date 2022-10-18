Kennedy secures No. 2 spot in sections with 6-1 record
Richfield, Bloomington Kennedy and Minneapolis Washburn finished with identical 2-1 records in Twin City Silver Subdivision play with the final week of the regular season taking place Oct. 18-19, before this edition went to press.
Richfield celebrated Senior Day at Spartan Stadium by hosting Park Center with a 10 a.m. kickoff Saturday.
The Pirates walked off the field with a 36-20 win after opening a 29-0 lead in the second quarter before the Spartans’ defense nearly pitched a shutout in the second half.
“We put ourselves in a bit of a hole in the first half but the guys believed in themselves in the second half and limited them to give ourselves a chance in the second half,” Richfield coach Kris Pulford said. “We executed drives in the second half to give us a chance. With 10 minutes left we were on the plus side of the 50 and if we execute things better, it could’ve been a one-score or even tying the game at that point.”
Eli Randle put Richfield on the scoreboard with a 5-yard touchdown run to make it 29-6 before the Pirates added a long touchdown pass just before halftime to enter the break with a 36-6 lead.
Richfield quarterback Dom Miller threw for a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter including a 24-yard strike to Casey Gay before finding AJ Shelley from 22 yards out to complete the scoring.
“We talked to Dom about stepping up in the pocket instead of rolling into the pressure in the second half and that’s what he did when he found more success in the second half,” Pulford said.
Miller completed 15-of-24 passes for 117 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Randle ran the ball 15 times for 39 yards and one touchdown. Ryan Kelleher added one run of 18 yards in the second quarter and Shannon Cook ran the ball three times for 15 yards.
Tre Cunningham caught a team-high five passes for 42 yards while Gay and Shelley each had three receptions.
Cunningham also intercepted the opening offensive play for Park Center to quickly turn the ball back to the offense. Kelleher also had an interception.
“The guys were disappointed because we lost but they put in the effort and one thing we talk about is the definition of success being the pursuit of a worthy goal,” Pulford said. “We accomplished some of those goals but not in terms of wins.”
With the short time between Saturday’s game and Wednesday’s regular-season finale, Pulford said the key is to get enough rest while learning as much as possible to be prepared to face Breck at Spartan Stadium Oct. 19, after this edition went to press.
The Spartans (4-3) have a QRF rating of 72.5 which is tops in Section 5, Class AAAA and is ninth-best in Class AAAA.
Richfield and St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake share 4-3 overall records but the Spartans have a slight edge in the QRF (72.5-66.9). Holy Angels face Waconia in their regular-season finale, which could play a factor in the QRF as the Stars are 5-2 overall with a 65.3 QRF, good for third-best in the section.
Kennedy
Kennedy’s defense continued its stellar run of giving up one touchdown or less in all six wins for the Eagles, who improved to 6-1 after a 7-0 overtime win against SMB Friday.
The shutout was the second since the 27-0 win at Richfield Sept. 23 and was the second overtime win in as many weeks for Kennedy, this time on Senior Night.
It was fitting that the Eagles’ defense stopped SMB running back Landon Dillon 1-yard short of the end zone on fourth down to end the game. Senior Javon Davis was part of a big group of Eagles to deny the goal line. One play earlier Dillon was tackled behind the line of scrimmage by senior linebacker Corey Bartholomew.
Last week it was Rayzjon Walker with the walk-off offensive play in overtime, while this week it was the defense’s chance to seal the win.
Kennedy elected to start with the ball first in overtime as Marques Monroe scored from 5-yards out on third down.
Kennedy’s offense could move the ball but drives stalled deep in Wolfpack territory.
The Eagles celebrated the most wins in program history in nearly two decades well after the final whistle as players sang the Kennedy Rouser and posed for photos on the field at Bloomington Stadium.
Quarterback Malik Johnson completed 15-of-26 passes, including several within 5-yards of the line of scrimmage as a way to get the ball into the hands of Kennedy’s playmakers, including Rayzjon Walker, Monroe, Tajon Pearson, Elijah Smith and Jaquary Heidt.
The 2021 Eagles won five games (5-5) as the season ended with a Section 3, Class AAAAA semifinal loss at Hastings.
This year’s squad has improved on that record at 6-1, with one more regular season game to play – a road trip to fellow 6-1 squad in Minneapolis Patrick Henry Oct. 19.
Kennedy’s QRF rating is at 84.8, which is second-best in the section and 10th in the state, trailing only St. Thomas Academy (95.8).
Jefferson wins, again
Call it a winning streak after Jefferson picked up a 29-22 win over Hastings at McNamara Field Oct. 13 coming off a 27-7 win over South St. Paul for the first victory of the fall six days earlier.
This latest win was highlighted by a 22-point fourth quarter after trailing Hastings 14-0 at halftime.
Junior Daniel Freitag ran for two touchdowns and threw for another while Jon Weber picked up a season-high 125 yards on 18 carries. Freitag had 11 carries for 87 yards and caught 5 passes for 54 yards.
Freitag’s lone pass was a 14-yard touchdown to regular quarterback Tyson Schultz with just under six minutes to play in the third quarter, cutting the Raiders’ lead to 14-7.
Freitag scored from 13-yards out to tie the game at 14-14, 17 seconds into what was a busy final quarter. Schultz ran a 17-yard touchdown to give Jefferson a 21-14 lead with 7:18 left.
Hastings’ Payton Burow returned the following kickoff 89 yards and running back Johnny Bezdicek ran for the 2-point conversion to retake a 22-21 lead with 7:04 on the clock.
Freitag added the decisive touchdown this time on a slashing run from 6-yards out and caught the 2-point conversion from Schultz for the final 29-22 score.
Freitag also played a big role in the defensive secondary coming up with an interception while teammate Cormac Radford added two interceptions.
Over the last two weeks, Freitag has 235 yards rushing and four touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 383 yards and three touchdowns over six games.
The Jaguars wrapped up the regular season against Chanhassen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the TCO Performance Center (Vikings practice facility) in Eagan, after this edition went to press.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels (5-2) came up one 2-point attempt short in a 21-20 loss at Chanhassen Oct. 13 at Storm Stadium.
Senior Joe Miller IV opened the scoring on a 1-yard touchdown inside the opening six minutes of the contest. Another short score by Miller, this time from 2-yards out, 2:41 before halftime was tied into the break at 14-14 after William Snyder completed a scoring pass to quarterback AJ Boarman.
Chanhassen used 144 yards on 17 carries from Maxwell Woods to do its offensive damage, including a pair of touchdowns. The second came from 15 yards out in the third quarter to take a 21-14 lead, which would be the decisive score. Chanhassen (6-1) has a 103.3 QRF Value which places them in fifth in the state in Class AAAAA, while Holy Angels’ value of 65.3 is good for 18th in Class AAAA and third in Section 5AAAA trailing Richfield (4-3, 72.5 QRF) and SMB (4-3, 66.9 QRF).
Boarman found Jacob Pung on a 17-yard touchdown with 57 seconds left on the clock before electing to go for the win instead of settling for the tie and perhaps overtime. Boarman’s pass to Charles Gilbert III was incomplete.
The Stars wrap up the regular season back at StarDome against Waconia on Wednesday, Oct. 19, after this edition went to press.
