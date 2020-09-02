Girls soccer this fall will look a bit different with no more than 250 people in the venue – StarDome, Spartan Stadium or Bloomington Stadium – due to COVID-19 procedures outlined by the conferences.
The Metro West Conference is giving each soccer player four admission cards to be distributed to whomever they choose. Admission fees still apply.
Schedules have been reduced to conference games only with one or two matches played each week, typically Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or Saturday.
Holy Angels is coming off a fourth-place finish in the Class A state tournament while coach Dave Marshak believes the 2020 edition of the squad is even better than a 17-win squad from last year.
Kennedy remains a young squad building for the future and Jefferson had the veteran players capable to compete in the Metro West Conference this fall.
Jefferson
Jefferson returns a majority of the starters from last year’s rather unlucky squad that only came away with three wins, all by shutouts as goalkeeper Cayla Jungwirth who earned the clean sheets.
The four senior captains include Jungwirth, defender Claire Sazama, midfielder Ella Bloomquist and forward Rachel Hall. Junior midfielders Jayda Johnson, Jolie Gunn and Hadley Zosel along with junior defender Emma Nelson, freshman defender Lexi Evans and senior forward Rylee Keeler make up the group back on the turf this fall.
With a crowded roster of experience back, look for junior forward Abby Longhenry to crack and lineup along with sophomore midfielder Ayah Makled.
Jefferson was unlucky offensively last season to convert its scoring opportunities as it took seven games to earn a scoreless draw (0-0 against Chanhassen, Sept. 10) and eight games to find the first goal of the season (4-1 loss to Shakopee, Sept. 14).
Gunn assisted on both Jaguar goals in the first win of the season, a 2-0 shutout of Tartan Sept. 17. Gunn added an assist while Hall scored once in the 2-0 win over crosstown rival Kennedy on Sept. 26.
Entering his third season as head coach, Eric Johnson said the unusual summer saw a vast majority (42-of-55) take part in the various summer training workouts. That unusual feeling crept into the opening week of coaches’ practice. “However, as a program we have been focusing on staying positive, being responsible and being grateful for every opportunity we have to play,” Johnson said. “I am really proud of the approach the girls have taken this season – their attitudes and work ethic has been great.”
Kennedy
Mackenzie Kane scored the first goal of the season for the Eagles in a 5-1 loss to Chanhassen on Saturday. The loss comes on the heels of a 4-0 defeat at Chaska to open the season Aug. 27.
Kane was in the right place at the right time for the equalizer as the play began with a free-kick to senior Melissa Duran Gutierrez whose shot was initially blocked before Kane converted the chance.
“To make it 1-1 against Chanhassen in the first half was a big accomplishment soon after we gave up the first goal,” coach Mario Lone said.
While the team has been outscored 9-1 two games into the unusual season, Lone was happy with the play. “It’s hard to swallow because I like the way we play and the ideas they are adapting into the game but we are still giving up too many goals,” Lone said. “Things are translating from practice to the game but the challenge is that we are not playing a full match yet.”
He attributes that to several factors including a young team with two freshmen and an eighth-grader in the predominantly sophomore and junior-laden roster. “Part of that is the physicality of the varsity-level game and the pandemic caused a majority of the team to go idol for several months because [players] at other schools can play club soccer where our kids don’t play much at the club level.”
Captains for the 2020 season include some familiar names to the Kennedy soccer program including sophomore Isabella Lone, junior Amaya Fierro, Alex Munoz Rosales, and junior Suzzie Munson.
One of those freshmen to crack the starting lineup is Kelsey Cruz Rojas, who started as an eighth-grader. “She has the soccer intelligence to compete at this level,” he said while she is helping others lessen the steep learning curve from junior varsity to varsity.
“We don’t have the luxury with true juniors and seniors on the varsity team which can make all of the difference in the world,” Lone said. “What this does do for us is to lay a solid foundation down for the future of the program to have some very experienced upperclassmen ready to contribute as they get older.”
Playing a second game in three days without the typical lead-up to the season, the Eagles coach usually has a couple of scrimmages to gage the team and make necessary adjustments if needed.
He leaned on a phrase taken from Lakeville North coach Brian Lehmans to help rally the girls at the half against Chanhassen. “It isn’t how you start, what matters is how you finish,” Lone said. “That really stuck with me and what I’ve seen is our team play stronger in the second half.”
As for the lineup, Kane will be the target on the attack to use her mobility to generate scoring chances while Isabella Lone plays a holding midfielder, able to distribute in the attack or be the first line of defense in transition. Fierro along with Ruthie Gyasi will be the heart of the defensive unit and junior Brianna Dotter is the returning goalkeeper who is coming off shoulder surgery. “She’s a lot more confident and agile out there now,” the Kennedy coach said. Senior Gabby Brown is serving as a very capable backup keeper and a familiar name to the Kennedy softball program.
Holy Angels
Holy Angels coach Dave Marshak is looking toward building on a 17-win season which finished with some hardware at state last November. The Stars placed fourth at state and might have an even better squad in 2020. Among the contributors ready to lead are senior captains Mia Van der Heide, Sydney Burns, and Rachel Kaweicki.
“The hardest part for us is knowing we probably have the best team in years, including juniors who have never not finished the season at U.S. Bank Stadium and we’re not likely to have any playoffs at all,” Marshak said, adding that the stress and anxiety isn’t related to the COVID-19 protocols but how the season could fall apart at any time. “The kids are anxious that their season, which has already been redacted, will be lost and they won’t be able to do anything about it. We all feel a sort of low-grade anxiety all the time,” he said.
Van der Heide and Burns will work alongside Ciara McCrory in the attack followed by Cat Duffy-Shaw and Lang returning to the midfield and Kawiecki’s emotional energy as an anchor between the posts for her final season.
She will have to help break in an all-new defense led by center backs Sadie Klassen and Grace Hoeppner, who both started in 2018 but missed 2019 due to injuries. Junior Ella Clow is back with the Stars after being a starter on the 2018 squad before deciding to focus on developing with her club in 2019.
Holy Angels started the season with a bang, handing Fridley an 8-0 loss during Friday’s Tri-Metro Conference opener at StarDome in Richfield. Eight different Stars picked up a goal or assist including Van der Heide with two goals and two assists. Duffy-Shaw added one goal and three assists. McCrory and Lang each had one goal and one assist as the Stars had 36 shots. Burns, Audrey Garton and Brigid Plunkett each picked up a goal and Mia Meschini had one assist.
Regular season schedule
Richfield
Sept. 1 at St. Anthony 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Fridley 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 at St. Croix Lutheran 7 p.m.
Sept. 14 host Columbia Heights 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 at DeLaSalle 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 host St. Croix Lutheran 5 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Visitation 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 host Holy Angels 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 host Fridley 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 host DeLaSalle 7 p.m.
Oct. 8 host St. Anthony 6:30 p.m.
Holy Angels
Aug. 28 host Fridley 5 p.m.
Sept. 3 at Visitation 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 host DeLaSalle 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Columbia Heights 4 p.m.
Sept. 22 host St. Anthony 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 at St. Croix Lutheran 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Richfield 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 host Visitation 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 at St. Anthony 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 9 at DeLaSalle 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy
Aug. 27 at Chaska 5 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Chanhassen 11 a.m.
Sept. 3 at St. Louis Park 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 10 host Jefferson (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 host Chaska (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Robbinsdale Cooper 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Chanhassen 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 29 host Benilde-St. Margaret’s (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 1 host St. Louis Park (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Jefferson (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 host Cooper (stadium) 5 p.m.
Jefferson
Aug. 27 host St. Louis Park (stadium) 5 p.m.
Aug. 29 at Chaska (middle school west) 11 a.m.
Sept. 1 host Chanhassen (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 10 at Kennedy (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 at St. Louis Park 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 17 host Benilde-St. Margaret’s (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 22 host Chaska (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 host Cooper (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Chanhassen 5 p.m.
Oct. 6 host Kennedy (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5 p.m.
