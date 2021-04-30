It may not rival the Hatfield-McCoy feud, but a lingering dispute between two men who reside at a Bloomington apartment complex resulted in the arrest of one, accused of stabbing the other.
Police officers were dispatched to the 300 block of West 98th Street at approximately 8 p.m. April 21, following a report of a stabbing. The victim indicated he was in his apartment, and was unsure where the perpetrator went, according to Bloomington Police Cmdr. Damon Bitney.
Officers arriving at the scene found the 61-year-old victim in his apartment, and he appeared to be bleeding from his arm or torso. He reported that the suspect had knocked at his door, and when he answered the door, the suspect began swinging at him with a knife in each of his hands. The victim said he was cut at least twice, and was told by the suspect that this is what he gets for messing with the suspect’s property, Bitney said.
The victim was able to shut his door before wrapping his wounds with a towel and calling 911, Bitney added.
The officers verified that the victim was injured, noting there was a cut on his bicep. The victim identified the suspect as a 71-year-old resident of the apartment complex. Based upon the victim’s report and injuries, there was probable cause to arrest the suspect, and the information was relayed to other officers, Bitney explained.
The suspect was located at his apartment. He opened the door when officers knocked, poked his head out and refused to step out to speak with the officers when asked to do so. When told he was under arrest, he tried to close his door. The officers were able to prevent him from doing so, and were able to take him into custody, Bitney said.
The suspect was booked on suspicion of second-degree assault.
It was unclear what the extent of the feud was, or the origin of it. The victim did note that during his ongoing feud with the suspect, the tires of his vehicle had been slashed earlier that week, Bitney noted.
Death threat
A 41-year-old man was arrested following a report by a 40-year-old Bloomington woman that he threatened her with a gun.
Police officers were dispatched to a home the 9700 block of Elliot Avenue at approximately 10 a.m. April 16. The suspect is the husband of the woman, although it was unclear whether the couple remained married. The woman, who said the couple has been separated for eight years, lives at the home, and the suspect stays there occasionally, although he does not reside there full time, Bitney said.
The victim was outside the residence when officers arrived, and was unsure if the suspect was still inside. She informed the officers that he had threatened her with a gun. The officers checked the home and found the suspect was inside. He was cooperative and told the officers his gun was in a bedroom, and the officers proceeded to locate the firearm, according to Bitney.
According to the victim, they have three children and were discussing bills in the home. The suspect became upset and threatened to kill her during a discussion in the kitchen. After making the threat, he left the kitchen, but returned with a handgun in his waistband. He reportedly grabbed the gun several times while continuing his discussion with the victim, Bitney explained.
She initially retreated to a bedroom and locked the door. Fearful that he would hurt her, she called the police, Bitney noted.
The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault, domestic assault and threats of violence.
Search for suspect
A 28-year-old Minneapolis man is accused of first-degree burglary, but has yet to be arrested.
The suspect is the ex-boyfriend of a 27-year-old woman who lives on the 1900 block of East 86th Street. At approximately noon April 15, she reported he had broken into her apartment while she was sleeping, Bitney said.
The woman said that they have a child together and she moved to the apartment after their relationship ended. She noted he had visited her residence occasionally, but after an argument, she didn’t want him coming back. He had left property at her apartment, so she took it elsewhere, negating his need to return to her apartment to claim it, Bitney explained.
The suspect believed he still had property at her apartment, however, and had been contacting her about picking it up. The victim was awakened by a loud bang, and then heard the suspect’s voice, which she recognized. She got up and found the suspect in her living room, yelling and damaging items, according to Bitney.
The woman reported that she returned to her bedroom and locked her door, but the suspect kicked it open. The woman had a bat in her room that she grabbed for protection. When the suspect entered the bedroom and saw her holding the bat, he threatened to assault her if she hit him with it. He approached her, and she hit him with the bat multiple times. She dropped a cellphone during the incident, which the suspect grabbed and took with him as he eventually fled the apartment, Bitney said.
The woman then went to a neighbor’s apartment to call the police. Officers responding to the call noted damage to items within the apartment, as well as door damage. The woman provided the suspect’s identity and vehicle information, but he had not been located as of last week, Bitney noted.
