minnesota river valley map

A new segment of the Minnesota Valley State Trail through Bloomington is forthcoming, as federal funding was recently approved to support an extension between Nine Mile Creek and Lyndale Avenue. (Submitted graphic)

A new segment of the paved trail along Bloomington’s Minnesota River Valley has received $2.35 million in federal funding.

The Minnesota Valley State Trail segment will extend the existing trail from Lyndale Avenue to Nine Mile Creek through funding included in the 2023 federal budget bill that Congress recently passed, according to the city.

