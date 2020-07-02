A piece of rope that appeared to be tied in the shape of a noose was found in a Black firefighter’s locker at a Bloomington fire station, and the FBI has been asked to investigate the incident.
The rope was discovered June 15 and reported to Bloomington Fire Department leaders June 23. The city announced the investigation June 27, which was followed by a statement from Mayor Tim Busse.
“I am disgusted, angry and embarrassed by this cowardly act. To be clear, this incident is very serious and is being dealt with aggressively,” Busse wrote in an online response to the incident.
“The city of Bloomington, including the fire department, is committed to being a safe and respectful place to work for all employees. We will not tolerate or, in any way, condone such behavior. The city has a strict workplace policy that forbids all types of discriminatory and disrespectful behavior,” he explained.
“I spoke to staff in a town hall forum setting this week and made it explicitly clear that there is no place for this disgusting display of hatred in our organization. Violators of our respectful workforce policy will be held accountable,” he noted.
“Acts like this that embody hate, intimidation and aggression will not be tolerated,” Fire Chief Ulie Seal said in the city’s initial announcement of the incident. “The firefighter who brought this to our attention has demonstrated extreme strength and bravery and has done the right thing.”
“I recognize that learning about this incident may be particularly traumatic for our black community members given the history of nooses being used as a symbol of hate and intimidation and a tool of horrific violence. I want you to know that I am here and I am available if you would like to contact me,” Busse added.
Busse has also extended his invitation to city employees who have concerns, and noted that a mental health consultant will be available to address the emotional, social and psychological trauma that results from racial events. “We are committed to providing them with the care and support that they need now and in the future,” he wrote.
Racial equity will be a focus of the Bloomington City Council’s July 13 meeting, according to Busse. Equity and inclusion is a strategic priority of the council, and the city’s racial equity coordinator will introduce a plan for how the council can act to advance racial equity while being thoughtful and intentional about creating meaningful change, he explained.
“We want to hold the person or persons who committed this act, or any hate crime, accountable. If you have tips or information or want to report a hate crime, we urge you to contact the FBI’s Minneapolis field office at 763-569-8000,” Busse noted.
Busse’s full statement is available online at tr.im/june27.
— Compiled by Mike Hanks
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.