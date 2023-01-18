A British import that has captivated multiple generations of science fiction enthusiasts will bring together a group of its most dedicated fans this weekend in Bloomington, with or without the assistance of time travel.
The 10th annual CONsole Room convention unites fans of the British TV series “Doctor Who” for a three-day weekend of events. And there’s plenty for fans of the show and its spin-offs to celebrate and commemorate, as the show made its British debut in November 1963. The show has long had fans in the United States, continues today and is more accessible than ever through streaming television services.
Like many science fiction universes, the story of Doctor Who, who explores the universe in a time traveling blue British police box called the TARDIS, features an array of characters, both good and evil. Coupled with a long list of actors who have been involved with the show, including more than a dozen who have played the title character, fans have plenty to talk about when discussing the stories about or the science behind their beloved sci-fi adventures.
But there wasn’t a dedicated time and place to do that in the Twin Cities a decade ago, until a nonprofit organization was formed to gather Doctor Who fans annually.
Amber Raden of Bloomington was among those fans who went to the first convention in 2014, attending as a relatively new viewer of the show. She started watching the show in 2013 at age 23, at the recommendation of several friends, and was quickly hooked by the British time travel adventures.
“I think the thing that fascinates me the most about the show, and why I keep coming back to it over and over, is that it encompasses virtually unlimited possibilities,” according to Raden. “You can travel literally anywhere at any time, you can experience quirky silliness along with deeply profound storytelling. And at the heart of it I think you also see just how amazing and brilliant this world, and the universe at large, and all of its people are and can be,” she explained.
Raden enjoyed the inaugural convention and soon found herself volunteering to help with its publications. By 2018 she became, and continues to serve as, co-chair of the annual get-together.
That get-together was created to fill a void for fans of the show, according to Jason Tucker of Minneapolis. Tucker is the founder of CONsole Room and continues to serve as co-chair of the event. He first discovered the show as a 12-year-old in 1983, and has been a fan ever since, he noted.
Tucker was attending fan conventions in other parts of the country in the early 2000s, befriending and helping organizers of the conventions. There had been Minnesota Doctor Who conventions in the past, but it had been years since one had occurred. The Bloomington convention began eight years ago with the help of the local fan community, Tucker explained.
In the realm of fan conventions, it doesn’t have the size and resources of conventions that may cater to multiple sci-fi genres, but the organizers of CONsole Room manage to bring guests to their show each year for panel discussions, photos and autographs. For actors associated with the show, that may mean flying them in from overseas, according to Raden.
Although it doesn’t have the buying power of large, for-profit conventions, CONsole Room provides better fan interaction with its guests than patrons of major conventions typically experience, Raden noted.
The 2023 guest list includes Sophie Aldred, an actress who first appeared in the show in 1987 and has made appearances in the show years removed from her initial three-year stint more than three decades ago.
CONsole Room also invites local sci-fi authors, book publishers, podcasters, scientists, costumers and others to contribute to the panel discussions and programs held throughout the weekend, Raden noted.
There are vendors and artists selling merchandise in addition to the activities scheduled throughout the weekend. Like many annual events, CONsole Room held a virtual event in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Having returned to its home at the airport Hilton in Bloomington last year, the convention continues to offer a virtual component, providing access to and participation in a variety of the panels and events held throughout the weekend.
The convention attracts mostly adult fans of the show, but it is family friendly and includes a variety of activities and entertainment suitable for children, according to Raden.
Events begin noon Friday, Jan. 20, at the Hilton, 3800 American Blvd. E., and conclude 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22. Daily and weekend admission is available at the door. Prices range from $35 to $50 per day, and a three-day pass ranges from $60 to $90 for ages 5 and older, with a family pass available. Virtual access for the weekend is available for $35.
All in-person attendees at CONsole Room must be vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide proof of vaccination. Masks are required for all in-person attendees ages 2 and up.
CONsole Room is very much a fan fest held in celebration of a favorite sci-fi series, but it has also built a community, according to Raden.
“The convention committee are all volunteers that dedicate time throughout the year to creating this event,” she said. “They do it because of their shared love of Doctor Who and the community at large. It’s their passion and joy and support of each other that keeps this convention going year after year.”
