A British import that has captivated multiple generations of science fiction enthusiasts will bring together a group of its most dedicated fans this weekend in Bloomington, with or without the assistance of time travel.

The 10th annual CONsole Room convention unites fans of the British TV series “Doctor Who” for a three-day weekend of events. And there’s plenty for fans of the show and its spin-offs to celebrate and commemorate, as the show made its British debut in November 1963. The show has long had fans in the United States, continues today and is more accessible than ever through streaming television services.

console room

A weekend convention for fans of the British sci-fi series “Doctor Who” will be held this weekend in Bloomington. The CONsole Room gathering began in 2014. (Submitted graphic)

