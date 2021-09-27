Eagles girls soccer posted three consecutive clean sheets
After opening the season with a bitter 3-2 loss at Orono, Kennedy girls soccer went on a five-match winning streak.
The Eagles outscored the opposition 19-2 during that span, including three consecutive games without allowing one goal.
That streak came to an end on what began a busy stretch of the schedule in a 2-1 loss to Waconia Sept. 21, facing top-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s the next day.
Kennedy played four games in six days (Sept. 27 to Oct. 2) before finishing the regular season the following week.
Waconia and BSM share the lead in the Metro West Conference with 15 points each coming off 5-0-0 starts.
“We knew going in it was a start of a very heavy schedule for us, so we prepared the girls mentally for what to expect,” Kennedy coach Mario Lone said.
Only took 18 seconds into the Wildcats led 1-0, but Kennedy came back with junior forward Cameran Renneke who tied it up minutes later. The 1-1 score stood until the closing minutes of the game when the visitors found a second goal.
“Waconia was a hard-fought loss for us,” Lone said. “We discussed how they would try to get on the scoreboard and it only took them 18 seconds into the game to do it but I have to commend our players, that goal didn’t impact their focus. They worked hard to find the equalizer two minutes later. Both teams really fought hard.”
Waconia went ahead after the ball crossed into the penalty area, where a Wildcat was able to clean up the loose ball for the goal.
“It’s a bitter loss for us but at the same time, they can hold their head high because they fought the entire time. They played a full match and stuck with it to the end.”
A quick turnaround meant facing the Red Knights in St. Louis Park the next day and little time to dwell on the loss, something Lone said they were fortunate to have. Not only did Kennedy have to face the Red Knights on the second half of back-to-back games but at the Red Knights home turf in St. Louis Park instead of the natural-grass field at Bloomington Stadium.
The game was originally scheduled for Oct. 11, but section play will begin by that point, forcing a reschedule.
BSM was tough to contain for a full 80 minutes as they picked up a 2-0 win in what was the closest match of the season for BSM.
The Red Knights allowed two goals, otherwise, they have shutout every other opponent in a 9-0-0 start to the season. Those two goals came in a 5-2 win over Jefferson at Bloomington Stadium earlier in September.
Lone split the goalkeeper duties by half with senior Brianna Dotter playing the first half before junior Bella Luce played the second half.
“Brianna’s been very solid so far, a lot of confidence, and has a better understanding of the position,” Lone said, which is a result of another year of experience under her belt combined with more focused coaching from assistant coach Amin Qasim. Playing Luce in the second half was as much a reward for her play in practice as much as it was an opportunity for her to face a top-flight attack. “I wanted her to get a feel for the pressure of going against a side like that,” Lone said.
Lone approached the game against BSM by emphasizing the game plan and sticking to it. “Benilde is a very talented team with strong, experienced players who will play college soccer but I knew if we stuck to the plan and were disciplined in our positioning we would have a chance.”
Those offensive chances included attacks from Ruthie Gyasi, Mackenzie Kane running up the middle of the field in the attack, Izzy Lone did well to deflate the BSM attack and jump start the counter attack for Kennedy by hitting Rennake in stride.
“Our defense works so well together and our goal wasn’t so much to take advantage of attacks but to stay focused and disciplined,” Lone said while in the end, two defensive breakdowns led to the Red Knights goals. “It could’ve easily been 0-0.”
Orono and Waconia are newcomers to the now 10-team-strong Metro West Conference with undefeated programs Waconia and Benilde-St. Margaret’s at the top with 6-0-0 records (18 points).
Kennedy shares sixth place with Chaska with six points each off of 2-3 records in conference play. Kennedy is 5-3-0 overall, one point behind fifth-place Jefferson and three points back of fourth-place Chanhassen.
Kennedy’s three-game streak without allowing a goal came to an end in a 4-1 win over Richfield on Sept. 16.
The seniors and captains showed up against the Spartans as they have done all season. Senior captain Amaya Fierro led the way with two goals while junior captain Izzy Lone finished with one goal and one assist. Susie Munson and Makenzie Kane each had an assist.
Coming into the season, Lone wanted the focus for each practice or game to be on that half of play, instead of the particulars of who they will play next.
“In the past, we focused on other teams and finding winnable games,” he said. “We shy away from that to focus more on the here-and-now. We play respectfully but take pride in our play and they are learning it is OK to take risks. Soccer is a free-flowing game and possessions are the starting point.”
“We went with a more targeted approach of things to accomplish in this half of the game which was much more digestible,” Lone said. “It also helps that we are much, much older with a big junior class, some seniors and mixing in some underclassmen because they are stronger and more confident players ready to compete. They understand the style of play I want to play.”
The scoring is also spread across more than a couple of players, which forces the defense to not just shut down only a couple of players.
“It makes us more unpredictable,” Lone said, as seven players have a goal and two more have at least an assist. Fierro leads the way with 8 goals and 3 assists, Renneke has 5 goals, Kane has 3 goals and 6 assists, Monson has 2 goals and 2 assists, Izzy Lone has 1 goal and 3 assists.
This current group of seniors started for Lone as freshmen and now he is seeing the progression pay off in more goals, and ultimately, wins.
“We’re teaching the game more now like what it means to have possession of the ball, what to do with it next, how space is given to us, and how to take advantage of it,” Lone said. “It’s about being disciplined on the field and in your position.
Kennedy wraps up the regular season with three home matches starting with a noon kickoff against Park Center Saturday, Oct. 2 at the Kennedy turf. The final two matches will be played at Bloomington Stadium against Chaska (Oct. 5 at 5 p.m.) and Jefferson (Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.).
