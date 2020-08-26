Up to $30k in business funding available
On Sept. 3, Emerging Ventures Investment Capital Fund, will launch its first “Pathways to Prosperity” seminar.
Pathways to Prosperity is a six-week program beginning Thursday, Sept. 3, through Thursday, Oct. 8.
The PTP series is designed to educate, equip, and empower emerging entrepreneurs who have the vision, passion, and the perseverance to become successful, but lack the knowledge and skills to make their dreams soar.
EVIC Fund exists to create entrepreneurial opportunities for people who lack:
• Effective training;
• Effective business mentorship;
• Effective business knowledge;
• Business skills; and
• Access to capital through traditional means.
The name is “emerging” ventures because the organization does not wish to stigmatize new entrepreneurs with a label like “small business,” which can limit vision and limit growth.
The sky is the limit to what new entrepreneurs can accomplish so the program officials identify them as emerging rather than as small. New and emerging entrepreneurs are encouraged to think big and to cultivate high-minded ideas.
The series is designed to create an environment for participants to learn directly from people who are successfully conducting business. Over the course of six weeks participants will spend time in the core curriculum learning the basics of owning and operating an emerging business. In the final two sessions participants will break off into one of two trade groups.
One group will have a carpet cleaning cohort and a second group will be a security guard cohort. In each group participants will learn the ins and outs of the business they sign up for from people who have already found success in that field. Each seminar is designed for a total of 30 participants.
Applicants will be accepted according to the following criteria:
• Demonstrated passion for their business of choice;
• Work or volunteer work in that field;
• Personal and business references; and
• Documented history of finishing what they start.
The first four weeks of the program will be conducted in a virtual format and the final two weeks will be conducted at the Wilder Amhurst Foundation located at 451 Lexington Parkway N., St Paul.
Thirty participants will be selected for the Pathways to Prosperity program and four of the participants will be selected for management internships with a local company.
At the conclusion of the seminar, two participants shall be selected for internships with Jetty Carpet Cleaning and two participants will be selected for internships with BelCom Inc. Physical Security based upon the strength of their final business plan and cover letter.
For more information, visit evicfund.com; email info@evicfund.com; or call 651-344-8404.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.