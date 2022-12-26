Bloomington teen moves to an apartment to continue outpatient care

No doubt Ethan Glynn has been on the hearts and minds of so many people not only in Bloomington but across the broader football community since he was severely injured during a freshman-level football game on the Jefferson High School turf field on an otherwise ideal Saturday morning in early September.

Roll Tide

Clad in Alabama Crimson Tide gear including a Roll Tide sign in the window, Ethan Glynn’s room at Craig Hospital near Denver, Colorado is where he has stayed for the last 2.5 months of his rehabilitation.
9Mile Brewery fundraiser

Among the fundraisers for Ethan Glynn was a Win for Glynn fundraiser at 9Mile Brewery in Bloomington Oct. 28. The event included a silent auction with more than 50 items, live music and more.
Craig Hospital team

Ethan Glynn, front middle, and his family (mother and father Cassidy Durkin in red and Corey Glynn in green behind Ethan) pose for a photo with his team at Craig Hospital in Colorado before transitioning to a new team. He moved into an apartment to continue outpatient programming.
Craig Hospital

Ethan Glynn outside, top, and inside his room at Craig Hospital near Denver, Colorado.

