Bloomington teen moves to an apartment to continue outpatient care
No doubt Ethan Glynn has been on the hearts and minds of so many people not only in Bloomington but across the broader football community since he was severely injured during a freshman-level football game on the Jefferson High School turf field on an otherwise ideal Saturday morning in early September.
Glynn was left without feeling after making what seemed to be a routine tackle as parents, friends, teammates, coaches and families watched from the sideline.
Following along through a page on CaringBridge, it became apparent how strong Glynn and his family are, including mom and dad Cassidy Durkin and Corey Glynn, and big brother Parker Durkin. That strength continues as Glynn continues his rehabilitation at Craig Hospital near Denver.
Most recent update
The most recent post on CaringBridge from Dec. 7 showed Ethan and his family’s transition from the room he has stayed in for two and a half months to an apartment where he will live while taking part in an outpatient program with a new treatment team.
Last week, Corey and Parker spent the week with Ethan as Parker continued to learn how he can help his brother. They had a painting competition, worked on transfers and “even learned some wheelchair shenanigans,” Cassidy and Corey wrote in a Dec. 4 post.
The response from the community has been tremendous, according to the post, with people dropping off family meals, sending gift cards, or showing their support for the family in many ways in the days, weeks, and months.
Many of the stories have been well-documented from “Roll Tide” as he came out of a ventilator to his incredibly positive attitude since Sept. 2, inspirational is the first word that comes to mind.
A post from his parents on the Caring Bridge page: “We had quite the weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words ‘Roll Tide.’... Today they removed E from the vent and those were the first words out of his mouth. The smile and twinkle in his eyes are priceless. This was a huge step and we couldn’t be more thankful to reach this milestone at this point. He still has a long journey but this week is off to a great start.”
In addition to being a ninth grader at Jefferson, Glynn has grown up playing football, baseball, and hockey. The Jaguars’ boys hockey team wears a Win for Glynn encircling the No. 8 decal on the back of their helmets. The football program honored him in several ways including a flag to lead the team on the field before each game.
Close family friend Chrissy Grochow described the community support in mid-November, as “Nothing short of amazing. It just shows how when something happens to one of our own, we rally together and do whatever we can to help.”
The positive message from Ethan continues to drive his family and friends. Grochow’s known the Glynn family since her son Gavin and Ethan were in preschool together. She added, “We are all just taking our cue from Ethan. Proud is an understatement when we see how he is handling all of this. He’s handling it way better than most adults are. So, you can’t help but follow his lead. There is a reason he was often chosen as a captain of his sports teams.”
Seeing the support from Minnesota, Alabama and the country has been surreal for his family since they are a very private family. A quick search on Twitter for #WeGotYou8 or #EG8 or #WinForGlynn shows how far Ethan’s story has reached from college football and professional sports. The number of well-wishes and support for the family has been surreal.
“They are so grateful to everyone for all of the love and support. And if they had the time, I know they would find a way to send a hand-written thank you to everyone who donated, attended a fundraiser event, made a meal, sent an email or text, etc.”
As longtime family friends, Grochow knows the Glynn’s, “would do anything for anyone at any time. And they have. Just ask anyone at Bloomington Ice Garden who Cassidy is and I bet you won’t find many that don’t know her name or have gotten some sort of handmade gift from her. So, now it is our turn to do our part to help them.”
Parker, who is a senior at Edina High School told KSTP in a recent story that the support shown to his family has been tremendous. “All of it is love,” he said. “It’s nothing else, it’s just love. People are trying to make sure I’m okay, he’s okay. Just making sure we can get through it together.”
Fundraisers
Several fundraisers have taken place to help the family with expenses from a car wash, bake sales, fundraisers at area restaurants and Nine Mile Brewery, and more.
Another event was the Skate For #8 event at Bloomington Ice Garden on Nov. 19 which included a full day of hockey through Jefferson Boys Hockey starting with high school program preseason scrimmages followed by bantam games throughout the evening plus a silent auction and more.
In October, Corey and Parker were special guests at a “Beat Paralysis” fundraiser organized by Jack Jablonski and his Bel13ve in Miracles Foundation along with the Minnesota Wild.
The gala not only raises funds for spinal cord injury research but awareness of the scientific research that is ongoing. Jablonski was injured 11 years ago while playing hockey at Benilde-St. Margaret’s is one of 24 people participating in a clinical trial funded by his foundation.
The treatment is called SCONE or Spinal Cord Neuromodulation which uses electrodes to stimulate the spine and reignite the body’s ability to control movement. Just over the last year, Jablonski has regained the ability to feed himself.
The 10th annual gala was estimated to raise approximately $400,000.
Another event coming is a pond hockey tournament from Feb. 17-19 on Prior Lake. Dawgs Hockey is sponsoring the event open to 40 teams across five divisions in addition to sled and blind hockey exhibitions.
Ethan Glynn’s door was adorned with an Alabama Crimson Tide banner during his stay at Craig Hospital in Colorado.
