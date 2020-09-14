Kennedy plays to second straight draw
Sophomores provided the fireworks during the soccer doubleheader opener at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 10.
Kennedy’s sophomore Mackenzie Kane took a beautiful feed from junior captain Sussie Munson just inside the penalty mark scoring with a well-placed shot in the side netting five minutes into the rivalry game against Jefferson.
The Eagles had several quality chances through the opening half but couldn’t beat Jefferson senior goalkeeper and captain Cayla Jungwirth.
Jefferson sophomore Ayah Markled came through with the equalizer with less than 17 minutes left on a rocket of a shot from beyond the 18-yard penalty area. The ball slipped under the crossbar to send the visiting team on the scoreboard into a frenzy after the first goal of the season.
Jefferson played well but wasn’t rewarded in losses to St. Louis Park (1-0, Aug. 27), at Chaska (2-0, Aug. 29) and against Chanhassen (2-0, Sept. 1) despite dangerous scoring chances from junior Abby Longhenry, senior captain Rachel Hall, junior Jayda Johnson and junior Jolie Gunn, among others.
“It was definitely good to get on the board against Kennedy,” Jaguars coach Eric Johnson said. “I didn’t think we played well in the first half but I was happy with the amount of chances we created in the second half, just unfortunate not to finish more of them.”
The Jaguars had a breakaway end with a shot at the Kennedy goalkeeper Bri Dotter and another point-blank deflection near the goal line go over the crossbar.
As for Makled’s conversion, Johnson said, “she’s been fantastic in each of our games so far. She brings a different dimension to our team in that her vision and creativity allow us to create chances out of nothing. She’s a hard worker, a competitor and has been a great addition to our team.”
That consistency and steady presence can go for several players including Jungwrith between the posts again this fall.
“It has been encouraging to see her confidence and comfort level grow as the season progresses,” Johnson said about Jungwirth.
Jefferson played a potent Chanhassen squad to a scoreless draw last year. This year’s version of the Storm outscored the opposition 11-1 so a 2-0 defeat was the closest game Chanhassen played in 2020.
“Both games against Chaska and Chanhassen were frustrating,” Johnson said. “Both teams were effective at putting us under pressure and we struggled a bit with the speed of play in both games. It was helpful to have a week after those two games before our next, to address some of those elements in training – making quicker decisions, movement without the ball and spatial awareness. Even though it wasn’t the result we wanted, I thought we played well against St. Louis Park and were encouraged by the way we defended and moved the ball.”
At the end of the day, the third-year head coach said they are grateful for every day they get to play and seek out the silver linings in everything. “One of those silver linings being the opportunity to play everyone twice and use those second-round games to measure how we’ve improved since the last time we played a team.”
The draw was the second in a week for Kennedy who used its own late-game heroics for a 2-2 draw at St. Louis Park Sept. 3. Sophomore Isabelle Lone scored on a long free-kick with 54 seconds left. The Eagles opened the season with a pair of losses to Chaska and Chanhassen, being outscored a combined 9-1.
After traveling to Chaska Sept. 15, Kennedy heads to Robbinsdale Cooper for the first meeting Sept. 17 then back home to take on the Storm at Bloomington Stadium Sept. 21.
Eagles breakout
Kennedy junior Diego Fuentes Rodriguez helped fuel a 5-0 win over crosstown rival Jefferson at Bloomington Stadium with a natural hat trick.
The goals were part of a four-goal second half as
Eagles senior Omar Artola set up Rodriguez with a high chip to the far post where he volleyed the shot past the Jaguars keeper.
“I anticipated the ball on the cross and so I just wanted to put it inside the near post,” Rodriguez said.
Artola fed Rodriguez for the third goal at the edge of the penalty area for the goal in transition. Junior Rodrigo De Leon scored on a breakaway for his first varsity goal to close out the game.
“Loved it,” Eagles coach Dan Bushendorf said as the team maintained possession to build up the play while on defense, stayed patient and allowed Jefferson to make the mistake before pushing ahead on the counter-attack.
“We work together as a family,” Rodriguez said of the complimentary style of play Kennedy has succeeded within recent years. “Tonight it was our night and everyone was doing their part,” Bushendorf said after running across the field to thank the fans in the stands.
Rodriguez has a goal in each of the four games for the 1-2-1 Eagles after playing the last two years with the Minnesota United development academy and before that with Minnesota Thunder Academy for six years.
The win gives the Eagles four points and fifth place in the standings, ahead of 0-4 Jefferson and Cooper. After hosting 4-1 Chaska Sept. 15, the Eagles play at Cooper Thursday, Sept. 17 before hosting 3-0 Chanhassen Sept. 21 at Bloomington Stadium at 5 p.m.
Spartans hang 9 goals on St. Croix
Richfield marched to a 3-0 start of the season with a 9-2 win at St. Croix Lutheran Sept. 8.
Miguel Leon Alverado picked up four goals plus one assist as Yulian Rodriguez-Torres added two goals and one assist and Erick Lopez finished with one goal and two assists.
All four of Alverado’s goals came in the second half as Richfield built a 5-2 halftime advantage, playing a third game in eight days.
Alverado scored once while Rodrigo Castaneda Rodriguez scored twice in a 3-1 win over Fridley Sept. 3. Richfield opened the season with a 4-1 win over St. Anthony thanks to one goal and two assists from Alvarado to go along with one goal and one assist from Anthony Villasana.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.