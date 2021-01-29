Are there too many hockey rinks in Bloomington, and not enough dog parks?
Bloomington’s master plan for its park system, reviewed by the City Council Jan. 11, is intended to address the amenities, natural spaces and programs offered through the city’s park system.
The master plan is intended to be a flexible guidance document that helps the city’s staff make decisions about the park system as it evolves to meet the needs of residents, according to Brad Aldrich, the lead consultant for the master plan.
The city’s parks date back to the 1960s and 1970s, and the community needs have changed. The master plan is intended to reflect the needs of today and the future through the long-term vision of the plan, Aldrich explained.
Public comments have suggested amenities in the city’s parks are past their useful life, and that the planning process should address equity, he noted.
The plan’s development has four guiding principles: Be Bloomington, be essential, be equitable and be resilient, Aldrich said. Parks should celebrate the uniqueness of the city and be managed in a way that provides measurable outcomes, he explained. He added that the park system should also support all residents and celebrate the city’s diversity while ensuring its long-term sustainability.
Too many, too few
Renae Clark, the assistant director of parks and recreation, outlined the disparity in amenities across the city, based upon national standards. Those standards were not intended to serve as the target in the city’s master plan, but as guidance in providing a variety of experiences and amenities in the city’s parks, she noted.
The city has too many softball fields, ice rinks, playgrounds and pavilions, based upon the service analysis for the parks. What the city is lacking includes inclusive playgrounds, dog parks, skate parks, mountain bike facilities, splash pads, flexible green space and community gathering space, Clark said.
Inclusive playgrounds remove social and physical barriers to participation, and are generally larger facilities that may serve as local or regional destinations. They often have significant parking and access to public transit, and the city’s major parks, such as Dred Scott or Valley View, could be options for such playgrounds in the city, Clark explained.
A bike skills park could include natural and built features that would appeal to mountain bicyclists, she noted.
The city has a dog park, skate park and splash pad, and geography would be considered with the addition of any new amenities. The feasibility of converting a hockey rink into a dog park, given the boards that are in place, is being considered, according to Clark. Splash pads are popular, but they can be expensive to build and maintain, she added.
There’s evidence that a cricket field is needed in the city, according to Clark. The game is growing in popularity and popular with black and Indigenous residents, who play the game informally in city park space, Clark noted.
The city provides many of the softball fields and tennis courts within the city, but not all of them. The master plan recommends reducing the number of those amenities, as well as outdoor ice rinks and their associated shelters. There are 17 buildings that serve as shelters, and the staff recommendation is eight, according to Clark. The retained shelters would be spread geographically through the city, she noted.
Part of the master plan calls for the construction of park buildings that would meet a variety of needs throughout the year. They would have space for private gatherings and group activities, from birthday parties to meetings and classes, and may would include kitchen amenities.
The buildings would also have restrooms and provide a warming room for winter skating. The gathering spaces would be available for rent. Such buildings become vibrant, year-round destinations, according to Ann Kattreh, the city’s parks and recreation director.
Councilmember Dwayne Lowman asked if there is a way to develop multi-purpose park buildings with a partner. Kattreh said other cities, such as Minneapolis, have done so with educational or religious institutions.
“I do have an interest in that,” Lowman said. “Tax dollars are limited.”
Councilmember Jenna Carter asked what the drawback in partnering in the construction of a building would be. Kattreh said competing uses of the space, and determining who uses the space at certain times, is a challenge.
The ongoing development of the master plan includes the formulation of a capital improvement plan for existing and future needs, and the master plan’s draft should be available for review in April, according to Kattreh.
Video of the 63-minute presentation and discussion regarding the plan is available online at tr.im/park63.
Hyland Greens
The city’s ongoing efforts to sustain the Hyland Greens Golf and Learning Center may feature a new partner this year.
An operating partnership with Three Rivers Park District is being discussed, and the council supported the negotiation unanimously. Both organizations have expressed interest in a cooperative agreement.
Discussions between city and Park District representatives commenced in October, according to Kattreh. The city has been working toward offsetting operational losses of the nine-hole, par 3 golf course for several years. The city would retain ownership of the golf course, and Three Rivers would provide the management, she noted.
Three Rivers owns and operates multiple golf courses and has management agreements with others, Kattreh said. As part of its management of golf amenities, Three Rivers provides programs aimed at growing the game, she said.
In 2019 the city’s Parks and Recreation staff and representatives from Minnesota PGA discussed a potential partnership for Hyland Greens. The discussions stalled at the end of 2019 due to a change in leadership for Minnesota PGA, followed by the coronavirus pandemic. In 2020 the city was informed that the Minnesota PGA was unable to commit to the partnership due to operational and fundraising challenges caused by COVID-19. The city and Three Rivers Park District will continue to pursue a partnership with Minnesota PGA, Kattreh noted following the meeting.
