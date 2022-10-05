Holy Angels tops BSM 41-7 to put Cooper loss in rear view mirror
Holy Angels celebrated homecoming with a 41-7 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 30 in a complete domination to improve to 4-1 on the season, putting last week’s 33-26 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper behind them with three games left before section play.
“It was good to get a better taste in your mouth since having a whirlwind game last week,” Stars coach Jim Gunderson said. “Good to bounce back and refocus but still wasn’t our A game. Still a lot to clean up.
“To feel this upset about mistakes and penalties, but you look up and got a win.”
Holy Angels started strong and never relinquished the lead as quarterback AJ Boarman was an efficient 13-of-15 for 237 yards and three touchdowns. He ran 11 times for 97 yards and two more touchdowns.
“He’s just worked hard and put in the work in the off-season and we have a great QB coach in John Stocco who has put in a lot of work with him,” Gunderson said.
Boarman found Charles Gilbert III on a 45-yard touchdown just 2:30 into the contest before adding his own 29-yard touchdown as he tucked the ball inside the front left pylon to build a 14-0 lead less than eight minutes into the contest.
Gunderson said it wasn’t a bad team they played on Friday, accounting for the quick start to create enough separation where mistakes and penalties didn’t come back to harm them like they have in the past.
“The score was out of hand quick and we lost focus on execution,” Gunderson said. “Sometimes that’s what happens and we’ve been on the other side of things, they do a good job and keep getting better over there and are a section opponent. They are building.”
Boarman connected with Jaylen Boehm-Peterson on a 15-yard touchdown to pull ahead 34-0 with just under 6 minutes left in the opening half.
Gilbert added a second touchdown coming from 12-yards out in the third quarter as he had four catches for 103 yards. William Snyder led the way with seven catches for 97 yards.
The Stars’ defense frustrated BSM, limiting big gains except for Jon Gettel’s 8-yard touchdown as he worked hard to keep his legs moving through contact and into the end zone just before halftime.
Stars linebacker Jimmy Longo intercepted two passes in the second quarter to help the home team capitalize on the mistakes with short-yardage touchdowns to lead 34-7 at the break.
“The turnovers were something we talked about getting more of and that was the first time we faced a true passing, spread team and that was all we worked on at practice,” Gunderson said, praising Longo’s performance. “Jimmy had a great game, he’s been battling through stuff and strives to get better every rep and he played outstanding, stepped up his game,” Gunderson said of the senior.
“As a starter he’s improved every week and its fun to see his hard work in the off season lead to a moment like this.”
