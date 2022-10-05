Holy Angels tops BSM 41-7 to put Cooper loss in rear view mirror

Holy Angels celebrated homecoming with a 41-7 win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 30 in a complete domination to improve to 4-1 on the season, putting last week’s 33-26 loss at Robbinsdale Cooper behind them with three games left before section play.

AJ Boarman
Holy Angels junior quarterback AJ Boarman ran for 97 yards and two touchdowns while throwing for 237 yards and three more touchdowns to help propel the Stars to a 4-1 record.
Jaylen Boehm-Peterson touchdown
Stars receiver Jaylen Boehm-Peterson caught a 17-yard touchdown pass on Friday. He also intercepted a pass as part of a tough defense.
Jimmy Longo
Holy Angels linebacker Jimmy Longo had a pair of interceptions in the second quarter Friday.
Jacob Zitek
Holy Angels junior offensive lineman Jacob Zitek (74) works against his BSM counterpart during the Sept. 30 41-7 Stars homecoming win at StarDome.

