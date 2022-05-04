From Richfield youth hockey to Section 2AA Assistant Coach of the Year
A familiar face will once again be behind the bench for Jefferson boys hockey as Section 2AA Assistant Coach of the Year Matt Elsen is the new head coach, the school announced in a press release April 22.
Elsen brings a lot of experience coaching high school hockey for the last 14 years and has been involved with Jefferson since 2011.
Elsen takes over for Mike Terwillager, who accepted the head coach position at Eden Prairie after Lee Smith stepped down this spring. Terwillager started his high school coaching career back in 1996 coaching under Smith as the junior varsity coach. He spent the last four seasons leading the program but returns to Eden Prairie where he lives and was an elementary teacher. He is also the new hockey programs manager for Minnesota Hockey.
Elsen coached the boys golf team before stepping down this spring and has been a physical education teacher in the district since 2006, currently at Olson Middle School. He was also a middle school track coach.
He struggled with the decision to toss his hat into the mix for the head position with two young kids getting started in youth hockey. “I want to be able to watch them too but it was an easy decision ultimately because I have been with this program for a long time and I want to see it continue to grow and be competitive. I love the game and I love working with the kids. Plus the opportunity to challenge myself a little bit was another key for me.”
As for coaching alongside Terwillager, Elsen said the experience was amazing. “He’s an awesome guy and I learned a lot about the game but even more so how to treat people and how to build a strong, cohesive community that invests in the kids,” Elsen said.
Terwillager said it was hard to make those phone calls around the Jefferson program to let them know he was moving on. “Nobody was expecting Lee to make his announcement but about a month after that, I was thinking more seriously about it,” said Terwillager, who lives within a mile of the community center in Eden Prairie. “Eden Prairie is a special place for me and my family. I taught here for 17 years, lived here since 2000 and coached the JV (boys hockey program) since 1996, so I go way back with Eden Prairie hockey so I decided this is the opportunity I had to take. It’s hard to leave Jefferson but in a sense, it was easy knowing where I was going.”
Terwillager’s top highlight from his time at Jefferson is how much he loved the kids they worked with and the coaches. “The coaches are great friends and I learned a lot from them, lots of good times through the ups and downs. It was always great to come to the rink. I’m proud of how we connected and became stronger each year with our connections through the association and the high school. I’ve been going through a lot of good memories this weekend.”
As for the opportunity at Eden Prairie, Terwillager never really gave it much thought to be the head coach of the Eagles. “It’s funny how things work out,” he said. “I was hoping to be at Jefferson for 10 years, get the varsity humming with a vibrant youth program. We’ve got that plus we planted some good seeds and that is coming but life doesn’t always time out how you think it can.”
He intends to bring assistant coaches Connor Clark and Bil Sawyer with him, while keeping Tom Gerdes, Dan Molenaar and Joe Krmpotich.
Elsen played his youth hockey in Richfield before going on to captain the Twin Cities Vulcans to the 2000 National Championship. After junior hockey he found a lot of success with the University of Wisconsin-River Falls where he played in three NCAA Division III national tournaments, captaining the Falcons as a senior.
Growing up in Richfield playing hockey, Elsen was quite aware of the powerhouse Jefferson had during the 90s and he is, “excited to keep the tradition alive of playing great hockey within the community-based model. I think it is important to keep the community involved in what is a really rich hockey tradition in the community.”
Knowing the inner workings of youth programs as a parent and coach will help him continue to foster relationships to ultimately continue to build upon the successes of the past.
“The challenge is in the retention of those players. Our goal is to be out there so they see me,” Elsen said.
“Matt cares about kids and their development both on and off the ice,” Jefferson Activities Director Chad Nyberg said. “He has a passion for hockey and the knowledge to lead a program. We are excited for Matt to be part of the Jefferson hockey community.”
The Jefferson boys hockey booster club is scheduling a “meet the coach” event soon.
(Submitted photo)
Matt Elsen was recently named the new Jefferson boys hockey head coach.
