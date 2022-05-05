Stars sophomore Ashley Fisher is among the top sprinters in the state
The Hamline Elite Meet brings together the best in track and field for an early-season test.
This year’s meet was Friday, April 29 with Holy Angels and Jefferson among the other teams competing alongside one another at Class A-AAA in the same meet.
Holy Angels sophomore Ashley Fisher is among the top sprinters in the state after finishing second in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. Her personal-best time in the 100 finals of 12.16 came after running a 12.26 in the prelims.
She was also second in the 200 in 26.46.
Stars senior Olivia Keller was 10th in the triple jump, going a season-best 35-feet 1/2 inch.
Jefferson senior Ally Amundson placed 11th in the event at 34-2 1/4.
Holy Angels senior Josh Gillard placed 10th in the high jump as he cleared 6 feet.
Jefferson junior Megan Lee ran a personal-best 11:06 to place fourth in the 3,200 run.
Chanhassen Invite
Jefferson senior Norah D’Almeida won the 100 in 13.05 and 200 in 26.80, both of which were season-best times.
Lee won the 1,600 in a season-best 5:16.52 and 3,200 run in 11:18.57. Eighth-grader Amelia Borgen was second in the 1,600 in 5:36.82 and Kennedy freshman Gwen Vogt was second in 12:46.73. Vogt’s teammate Madeline Gray was fourth in 12:50.22.
Jefferson senior Austin Chroup won the long jump with a P.R. of 19-10 3/4 and teammate Maxwell Clark was third at 18-10 1/2. He was second in the 100 dash in 11.41 and third in the 200 in 23.97.
Sophomore thrower David Shiller was third in the discus going 99-11 and seventh in the shot put with a 38-2 1/4.
Jefferson senior Jeremiah Boyd won the 110 hurdles in 16.15, a season-best, and junior Nathan Orcutt was third with a PR of 17.66 in the race and third in the 300 hurdles in 45.80.
