It’s the final countdown for candidates vying for seats in Bloomington and Richfield.
Some voters have cast a ballot in advance of the Nov. 2 election. For those holding out until Election Day, the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Bloomington and Richfield.
The ballots are robust in Bloomington, as there are three Bloomington City Council races, all of which will be decided for the first time using ranked-choice voting. The Bloomington School Board will also hold an election to fill four seats on the seven-member board, and will not use ranked-choice voting.
Richfield voters will find less incentive to race to their polls, as there are three candidates seeking three seats on the Richfield School Board.
No primary
Bloomington’s first ranked-choice City Council election eliminated the need for a primary election, which typically generates a low turnout of eligible voters.
One at-large seat and the city’s District 3 and 4 seats are on the ballot. The at-large race features incumbent Nathan Coulter and two challengers, Paul King and Ricardo Oliva.
The District 3 race does not feature an incumbent. Candidates for that seat, which represents nine precincts in the northwest portion of the city, are David Clark, Lona Dallessandro, Kevin Heinen and Laura Hunt.
The District 4 seat represents seven precincts in the northeast portion of the city. Candidates for the seat are incumbent Patrick Martin and challengers Angella Coil, Victor Rivas and Becky Strohmeier.
Ranked-choice voting, also known as instant runoff voting, allows voters to rank their choices for each seat on the Bloomington City Council ballot. On election night, first-choice votes are counted. If no candidate has more than 50% of the votes, the candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated. Voters who picked the eliminated candidate as their first choice have their second-choice vote counted instead, if a second choice has been made. The process repeats until one candidate has a majority.
The city has provided ranked-choice voting education in the weeks leading up to Election Day, and election judges are able to provide instructions for voters who have not reviewed their sample ballot prior to Election Day or participated in the ranked-choice voting exercise the city held during the summer. Residents were able to visit Bloomington Civic Plaza and cast votes for their favorite city park using ranked-choice voting. The results of that mock election, and other information about ranked-choice voting, is available online at tr.im/rcvinfo.
What happens if there’s an error in a ranked-choice ballot? Much like traditional elections, the ballot machines at each polling place will alert the election judge that there is an error and allow the voter an opportunity to correct the error, according to City Clerk Christina Scipioni.
The machines simply alert the judge to which race contains the error, and the voter has the option to waive off the error rather than correct the error, Scipioni said. “Making a mistake in one race doesn’t invalidate your other votes,” she noted.
For instance, if a mistake is made in the third ranking of a four-candidate race, the first two rankings remain valid if the voter elects to waive off the error, she explained.
Voters are not obligated to rank more than one candidate in a race, and ranking the same candidate in each round of voting does not cause an error, or affect the outcome of the tabulation if multiple rounds are necessary, according to Scipioni.
If multiple rounds of tabulation are needed, the final results won’t be known on election night.
Tabulations will begin after the polls close, and first-choice votes for City Council races will be counted by the ballot machines. For races that do not have a candidate receiving more than 50% of the votes, the outcome will be determined by a hand count, which will begin 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. The process will continue beyond Thursday, if necessary, to determine the winners, Scipioni said.
Results for each round of voting will be posted on the city’s website, she noted.
School boards
Bloomington has three incumbents vying for the four seats up for election in its School Board race this fall, and seven other candidates seeking those seats.
Incumbents Beth Beebe, Tom Bennett and Dawn Steigauf will be joined on the ballot by Matthew Dymoke, Kat Eggers, Marquisha Fulford, Dani Indovino Cawley, Natalie Marose, Patricia Riley and Jeff Salovich.
Voters may choose up to four candidates, and the top four finishers on election night will claim the seats.
Richfield has three seats on its six-member board available. Incumbent Tim Pollis will be joined by Rachel Banks Kupcho and Eric Carter on the ballot.
Casting a vote
To vote in the election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old on Election Day, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and finished with all parts of any felony sentence. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.
Registration at the polls is available on Election Day for voters whose identification has their current name and address. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or identification card, or a receipt for any of those. Also accepted is a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and photo of the applicant.
A photo identification and document showing a voter’s current address may also be used to register. Any state identification, U.S. passport, U.S. military or veteran identification, tribal identification, Minnesota university, college or technical college identification or Minnesota high school identification with a picture will be accepted, and the identification can be expired. The document showing a current address may be a bill, account or start-of-service statement – due or dated within 30 days of the election – for phone, television or internet service. Statements for utilities, such as solid waste, gas and water, banking and credit card accounts or rent and mortgage payments are also accepted.
A registered voter may also sign an oath confirming a new registrant’s address, a practice known as vouching. Voters may not vouch for others if someone has vouched for them.
College students on a housing list that has been submitted by a college or university may register with their student identification.
Additional voting information is available online at mnvotes.org, which also includes sample ballots and can direct voters to their local precinct.
When to vote
Voters in Bloomington and Richfield may vote in advance of Election Day.
In Bloomington, early voting is available weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road. Voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, and until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1.
In Richfield, early voting is available during the same times at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Voting absentee and by mail has been ongoing, and ballots should be mailed far enough in advance to ensure they are received by Election Day, Scipioni advised.
Absentee ballots may be delivered to the government centers during early voting hours rather than mailed in, and the voter may have the ballot delivered by an acquaintance.
Voting information for Bloomington residents is available online at tr.im/2021be. Voting information for Richfield residents is available online at tr.im/2021re.
