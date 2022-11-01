The final weekend on the campaign trail has arrived for a variety of candidates seeking elected office.
Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Bloomington and Richfield voters who have not exercised the option of voting early. Voters in both cities will cast ballots to decide local, regional, statewide and federal elections.
In Bloomington, voters are being asked to consider the renewal of a Bloomington Public Schools referendum providing safety, security and technology funding for the district through 2034. Richfield voters have two City Council races on their ballot, although Councilmember Mary Supple is uncontested in her bid for mayor. Two candidates are vying for the at-large seat she has held, Husniyah Dent Bradley and Sharon Christensen.
County and regional seats are also on next week’s ballot. With no incumbent in either race, Martha Holton Dimick and Mary Moriarty are seeking the Hennepin County attorney’s seat while Joseph Banks and Dawanna Witt are competing to be the next Hennepin County sheriff.
Most Richfield residents will vote in the Three Rivers Park District Board of Commissioners District 4 race, which features candidates Louise Segreto and Michael St. John campaigning to replace retiring Commissioner John Gunyou. Two Richfield precincts, as well as all of Bloomington, are in District 5. Incumbent John Gibbs is unopposed in his reelection bid.
At the state level, Bloomington is served primarily by two Minnesota House districts. House District 50B serves West Bloomington residents while House District 51B serves East Bloomington residents. A handful of northwest precincts fall within House District 50A. District boundaries and numbers are changing in 2023 as a result of statewide redistricting.
House District 50A features incumbent Democrat Heather Edelson and Republican Sami Cisman, who has suspended her campaign. House District 50B features incumbent Democrat Steve Elkins and Republican Beth Beebe. House District 51B features Republican Chad Anderson and Democrat Nathan Coulter.
Richfield will be represented by one House district in 2023. House District 51A features incumbent Democrat Michael Howard and Republican Ryan Wiskerchen.
For the Minnesota Senate, residents of western Bloomington will elect either Republican Doug Fulton or Democrat Alice Mann for Senate District 50, while Bloomington’s eastern residents and Richfield residents will elect either incumbent Democrat Melissa Halvorson Wiklund or Republican Frank Pafko for Senate District 51.
Ballots also contain statewide elections for governor, secretary of state, state auditor and attorney general.
Bloomington residents vote in U.S. Congressional District 3, and will choose between incumbent Democrat Dean Phillips and Republican Tom Weiler, while Richfield residents vote in U.S. Congressional District 5, and will choose between incumbent Democrat Ilhan Omar and Republican Cicely Davis.
Numerous judicial seats are also on the ballot, and all candidates on the judicial ballot are unopposed.
Heading to the polls
To vote in the election, residents must be U.S. citizens, at least 18 years old, a Minnesota resident for at least 20 days as of Election Day and maintain a residence at the address on the voter registration application. Voters must re-register if they have moved to a different address, changed their name or have not voted once within the past four years.
Registration at the polls is available on Election Day. To register, voters must have an authorized proof of residence, such as a valid Minnesota driver’s license, learner’s permit or receipt of either with a current address located in the precinct. Also accepted as proof of residence is a valid Minnesota identification or receipt with the voter’s current address in the precinct, a registered voter from the precinct who can vouch for the applicant, registration in the same precinct indicating a previous name or address, a mailed notice from the registration office indicating late registration or a tribal identification with the name, address, signature and picture of the applicant.
Voters may also register with a photo identification and a current bill. Accepted photo identifications include a Minnesota driver’s license or identification, a Minnesota post-secondary student identification, a tribal identification, a U.S. military identification or a U.S. passport. Current bills – such as a utility bill, rent statement dated within 30 days of the election or a student fee statement – are accepted if they show the voter’s name and address in the precinct.
Early voting
Voting by mail and in person is underway, and residents in both cities may vote in advance at their city hall through Nov. 7.
In-person advance voting is available 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 7 at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, and Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Ave.
Advance voting is also available 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, and will be available until 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7.
Where to vote
Election Day voters will head to one of 31 polling places in Bloomington and one of nine polling places in Richfield.
Due to redistricting, the polling places for residents may have changed since the last election. Voters can verify their precinct and polling location online through the Secretary of State’s website, mnvotes.org. Election information is also available through Hennepin County at tinyurl.com/votehennepin, Bloomington at bloomingtonmn.gov/vote and Richfield at richfieldmn.gov/vote.
Election results will appear online Tuesday night, Nov. 8, at current.mnsun.com, and in the Nov. 17 edition of the Sun-Current.
