Richfield election judge Dean Hoffman, left, submits a ballot from a test desk into a ballot counter as Richfield City Clerk Kari Sinning explains the counting process during an Oct. 27 public accuracy test of the city’s voting equipment at Richfield Municipal Center. Several judges ran tests of the ballot counters and voter assistive devices in preparation for the Nov. 8 election. See a preview of Election Day on Page 2. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

The final weekend on the campaign trail has arrived for a variety of candidates seeking elected office.

Polling places will be open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, for Bloomington and Richfield voters who have not exercised the option of voting early. Voters in both cities will cast ballots to decide local, regional, statewide and federal elections.

