When you can’t bring 1,000 people together, you bring the giant, inflatable colon to the people.
The Colon Cancer Coalition organizes the annual Get Your Rear in Gear – Twin Cities each year, and had moved the fall fundraising and awareness event in Richfield to the spring this year. The coronavirus pandemic preempted the spring run, and dashed hope that the run could be held at the end of this summer. So the Colon Cancer Coalition is organizing a virtual 5K run on Aug. 30, and setting up in parking lots around the Twin Cities to help promote colon cancer screening in advance of the virtual run.
The Edina-based organization has been bringing its “Super Colon,” an inflatable, walk-through prop that is a focal point of the annual run, to parking lots of MNGI Digestive Health across the Twin Cities during August. MNGI Digestive Health is the presenting sponsor of the annual run since its inception in 2005, and has been hosting the coalition’s makeshift outreach in the absence of a major community gathering, according to Erin Peterson, the coalition’s communications director. “It’s a great visual, a great educational tool and a great photo op,” she said.
Shaped like a 10-foot tall inflated tunnel, Super Colon is hard to miss, and its interior provides simple visual explanations about colon cancer. Members of the coalition provide further detail in support of the organization’s mission, promoting colorectal cancer screening, “It is one of the few cancers that can actually be prevented through screening,” Peterson said.
When colon cancer is found in its earliest stages, it has a 90% five-year survival rate, she noted.
Colon cancer screenings have typically been reserved for those 50 and older, but the American Cancer Society is recommending screenings begin at 45, as there is an increase in colorectal cancer in adults younger than 50, Peterson explained.
One in five colorectal cancer patients is between 20 and 54 years old, with one in 10 is younger than 50. Rates of colorectal cancer have been declining among adults 50 and older, but rising in adults younger than 50. Adults born in the 1990s have an increased risk for colon or rectal cancer compared to those born in the 1950s, and it is the third-leading cause of cancer death in young adults, according to Peterson.
Symptoms associated with colorectal cancer include blood in the stool, a change in bathroom habits, anemia or fatigue, unexplained weight loss, persistent cramps or low back pain and feeling bloated. In addition to promoting screenings, the coalition’s fundraising helps provide screenings through Federally Qualified Health Centers to help those who are underinsured, Peterson said.
“The money that’s raised in the Twin Cities is used for colon cancer screening and awareness purposes right here in the Twin Cities,” she noted.
There is no fee to participate in this year’s virtual run, which includes a fundraising program that includes a variety of incentives. Registration information is available online at coloncancercoalition.org/twincities.
The Super Colon will be at MNGI’s Plymouth parking lot, 15700 37th Ave. N., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27.
